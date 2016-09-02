CAMPAIGN 2016: Attorney general hopeful offers plan on drug crisis

State Sen. John Rafferty Jr., the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania attorney general, said in Indiana Thursday the commonwealth will not “arrest its way” out of the opioid epidemic sweeping across the state.

Education and treatment, Rafferty said, will be critical in bringing the scourge of drug overdose deaths under control.

Rafferty, 63, of Montgomery County, represents Pennsylvania’s 44th District, which includes parts of Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties. While in Indiana he joined local law enforcement, health and education officials in a roundtable discussion on drug overdose deaths caused by opiates, specifically heroin and fentanyl, and by the abuse of potent prescription painkillers. Rafferty said he’s also discussed the issue with physicians and pharmaceutical industry representatives.

“There’s a lot of similarities” in what Indiana County officials told him and what he’s heard in other Pennsylvania counties, Rafferty told The Indiana Gazette’s editorial board Thursday. “We have to go after the street dealers, the midlevel dealers and the high-level dealers. And that’s where the attorney general’s office comes in because we have inter-county jurisdiction and we can work with the local DAs.”

Rafferty has introduced a “multi-pronged strategy” to fight heroin trafficking and heroin abuse in the state.

He said his plan centers around the creation of a Heroin Strike Force to provide training for law enforcement personnel and improved coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

He said he would expand treatment programs for those addicted to heroin and promote public awareness through a statewide campaign emphasizing the “deadly dangers of heroin abuse.”

“We’re going to expand … to work with the DAs, with their local law enforcement and the sheriffs departments — they often have better relations with the people on the street than the police do,” Rafferty said. “With the DAs focusing on the street-level drug dealers, we’ll go after the midlevel and high-level drug dealers, at the same time recognizing we’re not going to arrest our way out this problem. … Dealers, yes. Take and throw them in jail. But the addicts, if they’re not involved a violent crime, you’re not going to arrest your way out of it. … We want to make sure that we have treatment available for them to get them back as productive members of society.”

Rafferty said that during the roundtable discussion in Indiana he was informed about a shortage of psychiatric help for drug addicts.

“We have to be holistic in our approach to the heroin epidemic” and begin educating children even in the primary grades “on the dangers of drugs and alcohol. … The treatment aspect is going to be critical” in ending the epidemic, he said.

“I’m in the unique position of not only running for attorney general and laying out my plan and taking the time to meet with individuals to see where we need to insert some other ideas, I’m a sitting senator,” Rafferty continued. “We’ll be going into special session this fall on the opioid epidemic. I was asked recently if I thought we would accomplish anything, and I said yes, because the Legislature and the governor all seem to be focused on the same page, that we’ve got to do something. … I think we have to be very innovative and recognize that a full-court press (is needed) by everyone in the commonwealth. … It’s going to only be resolved by the community acting together. … It’s everybody’s worry.”

Gov. Tom Wolf this week said Pennsylvania should decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, adding that prosecution of those who possess or use “modest amounts” of marijuana is “clogging up our prisons.”

“I don’t think you can get away from the criminal stigma” of marijuana possession, Rafferty said. “If you want to make it a summary offense for a small amount (that would be acceptable). … Because, to me, marijuana is an introductory drug.”

The state attorney general’s office has been rocked by infighting and scandal and the resignation in August of Kathleen Kane after she was convicted of abusing the powers of the state’s top law enforcement office by leaking secret grand jury information to embarrass a political rival and lying under oath to cover it up.

Rafferty was asked how he, if elected, will restore integrity to the office.

“For 14 years in the Senate of Pennsylvania, I’ve enjoyed a good reputation for being very frank and sticking up for what I believe,” Rafferty said. “I think it’s important for me to bring that same reputation over (to the attorney general’s office.)

“I’ve always been a coalition-builder in the Senate of Pennsylvania,” he continued. “I’ve worked on a number of significant pieces of legislation … and I’ve done that through working together as a team. I’ll take that same concept over to the attorney general’s office and reinstitute the feeling of a team, one with professional responsibilities that we enjoyed for a number of AGs during the years. And you can do that by setting an example. … And I’m going to spend the time traveling around the regional offices … and going through what’s expected from each of the individuals, the attorneys, the agents, the support staff, and if they fulfill their obligations, I’ll have their back.

“I pledged, and I’m the only one who’s done this, to serve four years if elected and another four years if re-elected, which means I’ll be eight years at the helm of the office of attorney general,” Rafferty said.

That’s important, according to Rafferty, because Kane, he said, went into the office of attorney general with limited experience and began being promoted for governor and U.S. senator and made decisions based on what was going to benefit her politically.

Rafferty said he will not use the office of attorney general as a springboard for a campaign for governor or other higher office.

Rafferty said his broad range of experiences makes him the most qualified candidate to be attorney general.

He ran a business for 10 years before he was a deputy in the office of the attorney general in the criminal law division, Medicaid fraud section, where he supervised investigations and worked with agents and did grand jury work.

“And I also practiced civil law for a number of years,” including mental health, education, zoning, real estate and business law. “I have a broad familiarity with the practice of law which is vital” for the office which deals with criminal and civil law cases.

“In 14 years in the Senate I’ve been the go-to guy for the law enforcement community,” he said. “I’m constantly working with the DAs on legislation … that today our prosecutors are using to put bad guys behind bars.”

He was the sponsor in the Senate of Act 33, a new law that provides for the installation of ignition interlock devices on vehicles for at least one year for first-time DUI offenders convicted with a blood alcohol level of 0.10 or higher.

“What we expect (from the new law) is a reduction in recidivism” of DUI, Rafferty said. “We’ve seen it in our sister states by as much as 30 to 40 percent. … It’s not only a way for someone to recognize the mistake they made but also make them realize — each time they want to start their car that they have to blow into this thing — that maybe (they) do have a problem and maybe (they) should talk to someone” about their drinking behavior.

Act 33 allows a convicted DUI offender to continue driving to work and supporting their family as long as the ignition interlock device determines they are safe to drive.

Rafferty commented briefly on other campaign issues:

• He believes Pennsylvania does not need more gun control laws to curb firearms-related violence.

“I think what we do is enforce the rules that are already on the books,” he said.

Rafferty was instrumental in the passage of the Brad Fox Law that raises penalties for firearm straw purchasers. The law is named for Bradley Fox, a police officer who was fatally shot by a man using a gun illegally purchased for him.

• Rafferty said that if elected as attorney general he will institute and coordinate a school safety program in which his office will work with school districts and local law enforcement agencies to plan how to prevent dangerous situations in schools and to inform students and teachers about what they can do to protect themselves.

• He plans to form a unit to prosecute cruelty-to-animal cases, frequently uncovered by the Department of Agriculture.

“Sometimes DAs prosecute them, sometimes the DAs don’t have the resources, so we’ll make available an office that will prosecute those who abuse animals,” especially in more complex or inter-county cases, he said.

• During her tenure, Kathleen Kane refused to defend the state’s Defense of Marriage Act in a federal lawsuit that challenged the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s ban on same-sex marriages.

Rafferty said he’s opposed to Kane’s approach.

“It is very clear that the attorney general defends the duly-enacted statues — enacted by the Legislature, signed by the governor,” he said. “It’s your duty to defend them when they are challenged, regardless of how you feel personally.”

• Rafferty said he’s proud of the endorsements he’s received from the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association.

Rafferty said members of those organizations have said, “This is the guy we trust, with his integrity, with his vision, with his reputation, we trust him to stand shoulder to shoulder with us to keep the people of Pennsylvania safe. That, to me, is a real testament, that I have that kind of support going forward.”

As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Rafferty spearheaded Act 89 in 2013 that raised $2.3 billion for bridge and road repairs and to enhance other forms of transportation.

In the spring primary election, Rafferty finished first among five candidates for state attorney general. He won the Republican nomination with roughly 64 percent of the vote and defeated Joe Peters. On Nov. 8 he will face the Democratic nominee, Josh Shapiro, a Montgomery County commissioner. Shapiro in April received 47 percent of the votes in winning the Democratic nomination.

Rafferty joined the state’s other senators Tuesday in confirming Bruce Beemer as the state’s new attorney general. Beemer will complete Kane’s term through the end of 2016.

PHOTO: Sen. John Rafferty visited The Indiana Gazette on Thursday. (Tom Peel/Gazette)