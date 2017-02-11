CAMPAIGN 2017: Angelo plans bid for Clymer judge post

Deputy Sheriff David Angelo, of Washington Township, has announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge for District 40-3-01 (Clymer area).

Born in Indiana, Angelo lived in many states as a member of a military family and returned home to Indiana to graduate from high school.

He worked as a laborer in construction and oil and gas before putting himself through the Municipal Police Academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with high honors.

Like George Thachik before he became magisterial district judge, Angelo is both a deputy sheriff and police officer, working full time for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and part time as a police officer in Blairsville.

He previously served as policeman in Elderton and Saltsburg. He is attending Westmoreland County Community College for a degree in computer information security.

“Currently employed as both a deputy sheriff and police officer, I know how high the stakes are in the battle against drugs and crime,” Angelo said. “I pledge to do all I can to make sure all those who try to harm our families, especially our vulnerable seniors, will face justice accordingly.”

Angelo has already developed some new ideas for the office, if he is elected, including flexible hours and a hands-on approach to dealing with the district.

“I’d like to try to ‘nip things in the bud’ by working with school administrators to crack down on truancy,” he stated. “Missed schooling leads to idle time, drugs, crime and a bleak future.”

Angelo also has conducted crime watch meetings where topics included general personal security as well as how to recognize and avoid scams, especially those geared toward the elderly.

“There’s a lot that can be done, proactively, to keep everyone a little safer,” he said.

Angelo will cross-file on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Five other people have already announced their candidacy for the post being vacated by the retirement of Thachik: Misty Hollis, Eric Buterbaugh, Adam Lightcap, Christopher Welch and Sally Karlinsey.