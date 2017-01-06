CAMPAIGN 2017: Bowser to run for magistrate

Randy L. Bowser, of Mahoning Township, will be seeking the Democratic and Republican nominations for the Armstrong County District 4 Magisterial District Judge in the May 16 primary. The office was formerly held by Samuel R. Goldstrohm, who retired in 2015.

Bowser, 59, the son of the late Kenneth “Red” and Jean Bowser. was raised in the New Bethlehem area. He earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a Professional Nursing degree from Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing.

During the winter of 2015, he successfully completed the Certification Class for the Magisterial District Judge in Harrisburg.

Bowser currently is the emergency department manager at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, and he has worked in various area hospitals over his 29-year nursing career. Bowser is also a well-known vocal soloist in western Pennsylvania, having sung throughout the area in many churches, with many choirs and orchestras, and has an extensive theater background.

He is currently the director of music at the Clarion First United Methodist Church.

Bowser has been active with several organizations in the Clarion and New Bethlehem areas over the past 30 years. He has volunteered with the Redbank Valley Volunteer Ambulance Company and Clarion Hospital EMS, with the Stop Abuse for Everyone Organization in Clarion, the New Bethlehem Lions Club and the United Valley Soccer Association. Bowser has also coached youth baseball, basketball and soccer in the New Bethlehem area.

“As a magisterial district judge, I promise to be fair and impartial to all the members of the community who have reason to interact with the court,” he said.

Bowser lives in the Distant area with wife Sandy and their children, Jordonna and Nathaniel.