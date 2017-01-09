CAMPAIGN 2017: Clark announces bid for judge

Indiana attorney Mike Clark, who is the solicitor for Indiana County and is a grandson of a former county judge, today announced he is a candidate for the vacant third judgeship in the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.

Indiana County voters in 2017 will elect a new judge to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Carol Hanna in June 2016.

Clark announced his intensions from the offices of Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, where he has been practicing law for 20 years, across Philadelphia Street from the Indiana County Court House. The location for his announcement, he said, is significant.

“I have been blessed to work with my father, my brother, my uncle and some very close friends who have become family to me,” Clark said. “This office and the family values that we share here are a large part of who I am today. I believe that the work I’ve done here, along with my many other work experiences, my community involvement and the lessons and values I’ve learned from those experiences, make me the best candidate to be Indiana County’s next judge.”

Clark is a former Indiana County assistant district attorney and a former court-appointed public defender. He is also a former Indiana County detective and former correctional officer and a member of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.

In addition to his private legal practice and serving the past 12 years as the county’s solicitor, he is also the solicitor for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana County Jail and for Aging Services.

“Throughout my life I’ve remained committed to serving Indiana County,” he said.

He is a former vice president and president of the United Way of Indiana County, a former director of the board of directors of the YMCA, a trustee for the J.S. Mack Foundation and has been a volunteer youth sports coach.

Clark previously ran for Indiana County judge in 2003 when the third judgeship was created and Hanna was elected, and in 2011 when Judge Gregory Olson retired and Judge Thomas Bianco was elected.

Clark’s grandfather, Edwin Clark, served as a county judge from 1956 to 1976.