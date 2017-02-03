CAMPAIGN 2017: Dougherty announces candidacy for judge

District Attorney Patrick Dougherty announced Thursday that he will seek the office of judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County.

“After much thought, I have decided to run for judge,” Dougherty said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “I am humbly asking the citizens of Indiana County to consider my background and experience when they cast their vote.”

A graduate of Indiana Area High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1997) and Duquesne Law School (2000), Dougherty has lifelong roots in Indiana County. Upon graduation from Duquesne, he was a law clerk for current President Judge William J. Martin and retired Judge Gregory Olson.

He then entered private practice and became a partner with the law firm of Delaney, Dougherty & Fritz PC. Dougherty’s work included civil law, gas and oil, real estate law and family law including divorce, child custody and child support. He also worked on protecting the rights of senior citizens, with extensive work in preventing senior abuse in nursing homes.

Dougherty was an assistant district attorney under Robert Bell from 2002 to 2008, when he became the first assistant district attorney under Thomas Bianco. He held that position until 2012, when he ran and was elected the Indiana County district attorney. He began his second term as Indiana County district attorney in 2016.

While district attorney, Dougherty has been very active in the advancement of many groups and programs relevant to the Indiana community. These programs include the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Task Force; the Indiana County Suicide Task Force; the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission; the Indiana County Child Advocacy Center Advisory Board (CARE); Indiana County Camp Cadet; The Arc of Indiana — Community Disability Workgroup; Evergreen Boys & Girls Club; IUP Criminal Justice Training Center Steering Committee; and the Indiana County Elder Abuse Task Force. As district attorney, he is board chairman of the Criminal Justice Advisory Board and also serves as a member of the Indiana County Prison Board, the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute and the Indiana County Drug Treatment Court.

Dougherty has worked closely with the Alice Paul House and has worked to protect the rights of abused women and children. In 2015, he was a finalist for the ATHENA award nominated by the Alice Paul House. He also received the Bernie Smith Community Service Award in 2015 and also in 2016, which was presented by The Open Door for his work with the Indiana County Drug Treatment Court and the Reality Tour (an anti-drug educational program). In 2016, the Indiana County Suicide Task Force awarded Dougherty the “Angel on Earth” award for his work on behalf of mental illness and suicide prevention.

Dougherty also served as an adjunct professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, teaching classes in the criminology department.

“I believe I am well qualified to hold this position,” stated Dougherty. “I have practiced in various areas of the law for many years. Those experiences have prepared me to take the next step on my legal journey. I have enjoyed and am proud to be the district attorney of Indiana County. I believe I have strived to serve the interests of the citizens of Indiana County.

“I pledge to work hard, every day, to protect this county and to uphold the high standards of those that have previously held and continue to hold this office. I observe the daily examples set by our current judges and hope to continue to build upon the work that has been done, and continues to be done, by them.

“The Indiana County Drug Treatment Court is just one example of the innovative ideas that were established by President Judge Martin and ideas like that are essential in providing this county with a strong judicial foundation.”

Dougherty said he believes that his years of experience and his role as chief law enforcement officer in Indiana County have made him ready to take on this next role.

While district attorney, Dougherty has personally handled or supervised the prosecution of over 7,000 criminal cases. There have been over 12 homicide cases since Dougherty became DA. All nonpending cases resulted in convictions and multiple life sentences. The decisions that had to be made in determining the prosecution of those cases have prepared him, Dougherty believes, to be the best choice for judge.

“A good judge must be knowledgeable in multiple areas of law. They must be fair, disciplined, open-minded, impartial and ultimately decisive,” said Dougherty. “I believe I have the experience that matters most for the next Indiana County judge.”

Dougherty is also very involved in the Indiana community. He participates in the United Way through its Pancake and Sausage Day; Grocers Fight Cancer Day; and the Knights of Columbus. He is a member of the St. Thomas More University Parish, and has been a coach for several years for the Indiana Little League and the youth football team, also acting as the Indiana First Down Boosters youth commissioner for the past two years.

Dougherty and wife Amy live in White Township with their two children, Garrison, 11, and Charleigh, 9.

Dougherty will cross-file in the primary election on May 16, seeking both the Democratic and Republican nominations.

Three other candidates have announced their intention to run for the seat: Indiana attorneys Mike Clark, Tom Kauffman and Tony Sottile.