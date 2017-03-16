CAMPAIGN 2017: Election officials set ballot positions for May primary

Robin Maryai, the county’s chief clerk, cast lots Wednesday for ballot positions in the primary election. Helping her were Melissa Miller, left, and Debbie Streams, director of voter registration. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette)

The look of the spring primary election became a lot more clear Wednesday as county elections officials held drawings to decide the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the ballots.

From the sole contested county row office to local inspectors of elections, the drawings decided who would get the coveted top ballot position in dozens of races in this municipal election year.

Many candidates attended the noon proceedings in the courthouse annex and some sent proxies; for the rest, county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai cast lots for ballot positions.

Casting lots? Literally, it’s the selection of numbered balls from a little red bottle to determine the order of names for each race on each ballot, Democrat and Republican.

What is evident now, nine days after the deadline for candidates to file nominating positions, is that the races for Indiana Area School District board of directors and judge of the Clymer District Court will be the most heavily contested races in the primary cycle.

Each contest has attracted seven candidates, who all cross-filed for both parties’ nominations.

At least five running for Clymer judge will be eliminated May 16, if different candidates win the party nomination. If one wins on both sides, the competition virtually comes to an end, barring the entry of a minor party candidate or a vigorous write-in campaign for the November election.

The Indiana school board contest could remain a logjam until the general election if Democrats and Republicans select different slates of nominees. Four seats are open this year, meaning the seven candidates are competing for eight ballot slots.

But if the same four rise to the top in the Democratic and Republican primaries, the fall election outcome could just about be sealed.

Drawings were held Wednesday for all county and local races except judge of the Court of Common Pleas. The judicial candidates’ ballot positions will be determined Friday in Harrisburg.

Here are the candidates and the ballot positions determined Wednesday:

• Clymer District Judge — Republicans: Misty L. Hollis, David Angelo, Eric F. Buterbaugh, Adam P. Lightcap, Joseph M. Douglas, Christopher S. Welch and Sally Karlinsey; Democrats: Lightcap, Buterbaugh, Karlinsey, Welch, Angelo, Douglas and Hollis.

Douglas, the chief of the Clymer Borough police department, is the only candidate who did not earlier announce his candidacy through the media.

• Indiana Area school board — Republicans: Ute Lowery, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, John Uccellini, Kenneth Ault, Jeffrey L. Geesey, Thomas R. Harley and Barbara Barker; Democrats: Ault, Uccellini, Lowery, Barker, Harley, Geesey and Cuccaro.

None of the school board candidates issued campaign announcements through the press, although some have been promoted via social media.

The field includes two incumbent school board members — Cuccaro and Uccellini — and five challengers. Two school board members, Deborah Clawson and Diana Paccapaniccia, did not file for re-election this year.

Other races drawing competition in the primary cycle include:

• Indiana County treasurer, Republicans — Kimberly McCullough and Richard Markel. The lone Democrat seeking a nomination is Denise Jennings-Doyle.

• Blairsville-Saltsburg school board, Region II, where two will be elected — Republicans: Holly Lanich-Gibson and Mary Whitfield; Democrats: Whitfield and Lanich-Gibson.

Region III (two to be elected) — Republicans: Holly M. Hall, Linda Brown and Nicholas G. Pantalone; Democrats: Brown, Pantalone and Hall.

• Homer-Center school board (elected at large) — Republicans: Vicki L. Smith, Robert Valyo, Michael Bertig and Jim McLoughlin; Democrats: Valyo, Bertig, McLoughlin and Smith.

Julie Rado did not file for re-election this year.

• Marion Center Area school board, Region III (two to be elected) — Republicans: Dwight E. Farmery and Charles Glasser; Democrats: Farmery and Glasser.

• Penns Manor Area school board, Region II, (two to be elected) — Republicans: Paul J. Boston, Donald J. Larch and Jimmy Smith; Democrats: Boston, Larch and Smith.

Region III, (two to be elected) — Republicans: Richard J. Polenik and Ronald P. Beilchick; Democrats: Polenik and Beilchick.

• Purchase Line school board (elected at large, four to be elected) — Republicans: Michele Buterbaugh, Sandra Greene Fyock, Scott Gearhart and Jean Gearhart Harkleroad; Democrats: Fyock, Gearhart, Harkleroad and Buterbaugh.

• Armstrong Township tax collector (one to be elected) — Republicans: Tammy L. Carnahan, Chantelle Todd and Janet Cramer.

• Blairsville Borough mayor (one to be elected) — Republicans: Harold F. Harsh and Franklin B. Eckenroad Jr.

• Buffington Township tax collector (one to be elected) — Republicans: Donald A. Davis and Richard Markel.

• Cherryhill Township supervisor — Republicans: Timothy Strong, James Golden and Bernard John Lieb.

• Clymer Borough council (four to be elected) — Democrats: Jeffrey Gromley, Louis Tate, John A. Hughmanic and Stephanie Brilhart.

• Indiana Borough, mayor (one to be elected) — Republicans: James Rickard and Erick Lauber. Five-term incumbent mayor George E. Hood has no declared opposition for the Democratic nomination.

• Indiana Borough council, Ward 2 (two to be elected) — Democrats: Gerald Smith and Donald Lancaster.

Ward 3 (two to be elected) — Democrats: Betsy Sarneso and Sean McDaniel.

• Montgomery Township supervisor (one to be elected) — Republicans: Jan L. Arford and John O. Pittman.

• Rayne Township supervisor (one to be elected) — Republicans: Joe LaVan and Mike Keith.

• South Mahoning Township supervisor, six-year term (one to be elected) — Republicans: John Eyler and Robert S. DeHaven.

• Washington Township supervisor (one to be elected) — Republicans: Barry L. Johnston, R. Joel Peace and Matthew Brewer.

• West Wheatfield Township supervisor (one to be elected) — Republicans: Donald R. Shetler and Shawn. M. Baird; Democrats: Kevin Baird and Hunter McClellan

• White Township supervisor (two to be elected) — Republicans: A. E. Gene Gemmell and George Lenz.

