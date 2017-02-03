CAMPAIGN 2017: Ferringer announces bid for Rural Valley judge

Attorney Kimberly (Minto) Ferringer, of South Bend, has announced her candidacy for magisterial district justice, District 33-3-04 (Rural Valley). Ferringer will cross-file on both the Democratic and Republican ballot for the May primary.

Ferringer is the daughter of Deborah (Smeltzer) Minto and David Minto. She is a lifelong resident of Armstrong County, growing up just outside of Elderton. She and her husband Dan, a coal miner, now live in South Bend with their two children, Nevin and Peyton.

After graduating as salutatorian from Elderton Junior-Senior High School in 2005, Ferringer attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, and a certificate in the Study of Women, Gender and Sexuality.

She then attended Duquesne University School of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctorate in 2012. She was admitted to the practice of law in Pennsylvania in October 2012.

While in college, Ferringer interned with Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi. In law school, she interned as a clerk with Kenneth Valasek and James Panchik, judges at the Armstrong Court of Common Pleas.

“I’ve always wanted to help people through this profession, and, more importantly, I want to provide a positive experience for those who find themselves involved in the legal system,” said Ferringer. “It’s the primary reason I attended law school.”

Ferringer was soon hired as a document reviewer for a law firm in Wheeling, W.Va., and as a title examiner for an oil and gas company for 3ﾽ years.

“After working for a few larger companies, I was offered a job doing what I love — helping those who need it most,” said Ferringer. “I accepted the position and am honored to be able to put my education and experience to work for the people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to an attorney.”

Ferringer currently works as an attorney with a not-for-profit organization that assists survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

She has also maintained a small private practice focusing in the areas of family law, real estate and estate planning, but has experience in other areas of law, as well.

“It has always been my goal to give back to this great community that taught me so much about love, service and hard work,” said Ferringer. “I am now, and will always be, committed to this area and it will be my privilege to serve it.”

District 33-3-04 is composed of the boroughs of Atwood, Dayton, Elderton, Rural Valley and South Bethlehem, and the townships of Boggs, Burrell, Cowanshannock, Kittanning, Madison, Mahoning, Pine, Plumcreek, Redbank, South Bend, Valley and Wayne.

The office was formerly held by Samuel Goldstrohm, who retired in July 2015. The court is one of four magisterial courts in Armstrong County and is located in Rural Valley. District justices throughout the state preside over criminal matters, such as preliminary hearings and preliminary arraignments, and civil matters, such as landlord tenant disputes and small claim civil suits.