CAMPAIGN 2017: Lauber to run for Indiana Borough mayor

Erick Lauber announced Thursday his intention to run for the Republican nomination for mayor of Indiana Borough.

“As a longtime volunteer and someone who cares deeply about our community, I wish to energetically promote Indiana to families, businesses and students,” Lauber said in a news release. “For a dozen years I’ve lived on Third Street and helped my wife raise our three children in the Indiana Area schools. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have to offer families and businesses, but I think we could do more.”

“I’m concerned that we need more businesses, higher-paying jobs, more families, good university-town relations and walkable, safe neighborhoods,” he said. “As mayor I want to very actively and visibly promote our community so we can bring jobs and families to our town.

“I look forward to working with the CEO organization, the county commissioners and other elected officials to help recruit businesses and new industries. I’ve watched my wife volunteer around town and I know how many wonderful people it takes to run our community. I wish to simply add my time and talents.”

Lauber is president of the Rotary Club of Indiana-Midday and a past board member of the local Kiwanis club. He has volunteered in numerous ways throughout the community, including serving as a coach for various Indiana student sports teams, including baseball, basketball and the Indiana High School lacrosse team. He has also served as president of the Football Boosters, a volunteer teacher at SCI Pine Grove and a leadership council member at church, and is a longtime volunteer for Downtown Indiana.

At IUP he has served as a faculty member in the journalism and communications media departments; faculty adviser to the TV station, the Circle K Club and the Leadership Living-Learning community; director of the Digital Media Institute; and developer of an undergraduate Leadership Academy. As a professor, he produces educational media on psychology and leadership and has published numerous articles and a recent book on teamwork.

Most recently he has created the Leadership Indiana County program for local midcareer professionals. In February he was named a Top 100 Business Leader by Pennsylvania Business Central.

Lauber received a physics degree from Northwestern University before earning his master’s and doctoral degrees in cognitive psychology from the University of Michigan. He served as a faculty member at the University of Georgia before owning two companies with his wife, Betsy. They moved to Indiana in 2004. He serves as director of leadership training and research at MARTI-CBH (IUP).

“I’d like to get everyone involved in promoting our community. We have a terrific town, great schools and a real sense of openness and warmth. I believe an energetic, dedicated and outgoing mayor could be a real asset,” he said.

Indiana Mayor George E. Hood, a Democrat, announced in January that he is seeking re-election to a sixth four-year term in the May 16 primary election.