CAMPAIGN 2017: Mack seeks re-election as White Township tax collector

Jeff Mack, White Township tax collector, has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for re-election to the position.

“I have been honored and pleased to serve the taxpayers of White Township for the last three years. I believe that I have provided professional and attentive assistance to the taxpayers with their inquiries for information to deal with assessments, appeals and homestead applications,” Mack said in a release. “My office has established a system of information handling that allows for timely replies for payment information for the taxpayers as well as banks and real estate closings.

“Along with my deputy, Sharon O’Keiff, we have had the pleasure to meet and get to know the many taxpayers who choose to pay their taxes directly at our office. Among the municipalities in Indiana County, White Township has the largest number of taxable real estate and county per-capita taxes. To meet the taxpayers’ needs, we have established the broadest scheduled office hours in the county.

In his first year in office, Mack passed the state exam to become a qualified tax collector and attended the 2015 state tax collectors’ conference to stay abreast of tax collection laws and trends.

“My pledge again is to run the office in the highest professional manner,” he said.

Mack is the father of Meghan and Andrew and is a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, where he serves as an endowment trustee.

He is also treasurer of the Kiwanis Club and a board member of the Indiana County Guidance Center.