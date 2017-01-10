CAMPAIGN 2017: Magistrate in Indiana running for third term

Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl has announced that he is running for re-election in the spring primary. Haberl is seeking his third six-year term, having first been elected in 2005.

His district court jurisdiction includes Indiana Borough and White Township Precincts 4/5 and 6.

Haberl retired in 2005 as a sergeant in the Indiana Borough Police Department after 27 years of service. He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Municipal Police Academy, The FBI National Academy and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology.

He is certified by the Minor Judiciary Education Board to perform the duties of magisterial district judge.

He is a member of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania and currently serves as board member of the Alice Paul House, Chevy Chase Community Center and the Indiana County Humane Society.

Haberl resides in White Township with his wife, Mary. They are the parents of two daughters, Mary Sabatini and husband Mark, and Katherine Haberl-Thomas and husband Adam. They are also the grandparents of two granddaughters, Isla Thomas and Mary Sabatini. The Haberls attend St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana.

Haberl plans to cross file on both Republican and Democratic ballots.