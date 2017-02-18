CAMPAIGN 2017: Markel seeks treasurer nomination

Richard “Rick” Markel has announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana County treasurer in the May primary.

Markel, born and raised in Indiana County, resides in Buffington Township with his wife, Vicky, and daughter Megan. He is the son of Larry and Rose Markel, former owners of Markel’s Greenhouse, Penn Run.

He is currently employed as the assistant branch manager of the main office branch of S&T Bank. Prior to working for S&T Bank, Markel was employed by Diamond Pharmacy services working with both the correctional billing and reporting departments. He also serves his local community as the Buffington Township tax collector, a position he has held for the last six years.

A 1987 graduate of United High School, Markel received his Bachelor of Religious Education degree from Allegheny Wesleyan College in 1995. Since 1999 he has enjoyed an active ministry in two different Indiana County churches.

Markel believes giving back to the community is important. Whether leading an annual youth retreat each fall, serving on the board of directors at Indiana Wesleyan School, or contributing to the United Way of Indiana, he is strongly committed to serving the needs of others.

“I believe that both personally and professionally I am well qualified to carry out the duties and responsibilities of the county treasurer’s office,” he said. “Those qualifications, whether selling hunting, fishing or dog licenses, or managing the various Indiana County accounts, will enable me to well serve all residents of the county.”

Currently the only tax collector seeking the treasurer’s position, Markel says, “I understand both the importance and complexity of a tax collector’s work. I will provide the level of support and guidance that our tax collectors have come to expect and currently receive from the county treasurer’s position.”