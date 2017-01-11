CAMPAIGN 2017: McCullough enters race for treasurer

Kimberly McCullough has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Indiana County Treasurer.

McCullough is a fifth-generation Indiana County resident who currently serves as a county auditor. She resides in Armstrong Township with her husband, Jeffrey McCullough, and their two children. She is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in political science and pre-law, with a minor in journalism. At IUP she received the Patrick J. Stapleton Scholarship. McCullough continued her education at IUP by earning a master’s degree in public affairs with concentrations in state and local government management and employment labor relations.

McCullough also has the distinction of being one of 15 women from across Pennsylvania selected to participate in the 2014-15 Anne Anstine Excellence in Public Service Program, according to a news release announcing her candidacy. This yearlong course of study prepares Republican women to be leaders in government, politics and in the community. Only women who show a high level of involvement in public life as party leaders, elected or appointed officials and/or as community leaders are chosen for this program.

McCullough is also an alumna of the 2016-17 Pennsylvania Rural-Urban Leadership Program, where she participates in leadership development for public issues, inter-organizational networking, effective public decision making, strategic design and sustainable relationships. In this program she learned about budgetary concerns encountered by rural communities like Indiana County. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives awarded McCullough a citation in connection with her work in the program.

McCullough said she possesses Indiana County’s committed work ethic. She worked her way through college as a manager at McDonald’s. Following graduation she worked at First Commonwealth Bank as a regional senior financial service associate and at Elderton State Bank before Indiana County elected her to serve in her current job as a county auditor.

McCullough said she has a deep commitment to Indiana County. She is involved in the local Girl Scouts, serving as a troop leader, a member of the Indiana County Girl Scout Service Team, Indiana County Girl Scout Program Team, and is a co-director for the Indiana County Girl Scout Blue Spruce Day Camp. She also serves as the secretary of the Indiana County Republican Committee, is a member of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County and attends Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana.

In announcing her decision to run, McCullough said, “I was blessed and humbled when Indiana County elected me as county auditor. During my service in that capacity I have learned the workings of county government. I want to use that experience, along with my education and commitment to this county, to serve Indiana County as its treasurer. Whether it is the recording and depositing of county funds, or the sale of licenses for dogs, fishing and hunting, my experience and education make me ready on day one to serve Indiana County as its treasurer. I am the best choice for Indiana County Treasurer, and I ask the citizens of Indiana County for their vote.”

Democrat Sandra Kirkland is currently serving her seventh term as treasurer.