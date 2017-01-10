CAMPAIGN 2017: Mike Clark announces bid for county judge

Indiana attorney Mike Clark, who is the solicitor for Indiana County and a grandson of a former county judge, Monday announced he is a candidate for the vacant third judgeship in the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.

Indiana County voters this year will elect a new judge to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Carol Hanna in June 2016.

Clark announced his intensions from the offices of Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, where he has been practicing law for 20 years, across Philadelphia Street from the Indiana County Court House. The location for his announcement, he said, was significant.

“I have been blessed to work with my father, my brother, my uncle and some very close friends who have become family to me,” Clark said. “This office and the family values that we share here are a large part of who I am today. I believe that the work I’ve done here, along with my many other work experiences, my community involvement and the lessons and values I’ve learned from those experiences, make me the best candidate to be Indiana County’s next judge.”

Clark, 48, said his candidacy is based on the principles he believes in and has taught his children —“Perseverance, fighting for what you believe in, integrity, accountability and always striving to serve your community.”

Clark is a former Indiana County assistant district attorney and a former court-appointed public defender.

He is also a former Indiana County detective and former correctional officer at the Indiana County Jail and a member of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.

In addition to his private legal practice and serving the past 12 years as the county’s solicitor, he is also the solicitor for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, the county jail and for Aging Services and is a child advocate/guardian ad litem, a person appointed by the court to investigate what solutions would be in the best interest of a child.

“We need to remember that a judge, on any given day in Indiana County, can hear a lot of different cases,” Clark said. “It could start off with a criminal case. It could go from there to a divorce issue or a child custody issue, or a contract dispute. So while Judge Hanna did do a lot of family law, I’m not sure … that’s how it’s going to continue. I think the next judge should be a judge who’s able to hear any type of case and has the experience to hear any type of case so that our courts aren’t limited to what you can and can’t do.”

Clark also said that throughout his life he’s been actively involved in his community.

He is a former president and vice president of the United Way of Indiana County, a former director of the board of directors of the YMCA, a trustee for the J.S. Mack Foundation, a board member at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, an elder at Graystone Presbyterian Church and has been a volunteer youth sports coach.

He graduated from Indiana Area High School, earned a degree in criminology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich.

Clark previously ran for Indiana County judge in 2003 when the third judgeship was created and Hanna was elected, and in 2011 when Judge Gregory Olson retired and Thomas Bianco — then the district attorney — was elected.

Clark’s grandfather, Edwin Clark, served as a county judge from 1956 to 1976.