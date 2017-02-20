CAMPAIGN 2017: Rickard announces run for mayor

Emergency services veteran and longtime Indiana resident James E. “Jim” Rickard has announced his candidacy for Indiana Borough mayor in the Republican primary.

After retiring from almost 40 years of serving the public with the Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana Borough police, Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and others, Rickard said he wants to return to serving the public as mayor.

“I enjoy serving the people of Indiana,” Rickard said in a press release. “My work and volunteer experience with the many aspects of police, firefighting and EMS will give me a great perspective in overseeing the borough police.

“This town has been good to me; I want to return this goodness to the people of the town. It is important to me that we return to small-town values. I would work with individuals, families and businesses to ensure job growth. And I would work for better communications with the IUP community.”

Rickard, the son of an Air Force officer whose wife had roots in Indiana County, was born in Amarillo, Texas, and grew up in various states and southeast Asia. After attending 13 schools, he graduated in January 1971 from McCluer High School in Missouri and moved with his family back to Indiana. He graduated from the Greater Johnstown Municipal Police Academy and studied religious ministries with Liberty University.

In 1973, Rickard joined the Indiana Borough Police Department as a dispatcher. His work in the public-safety field continued with positions with Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana County 911, Valley Ambulance Authority in Coraopolis, Indiana Fire Association, Homer City Police Department, Canoe Township Police Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Forestry and The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.

He most recently served the Pennsylvania State Police for 20 years as a police communications operator. He is a life member of the Indiana Fire Association and was also captain of Company 3 and a rescue squad member. During the Johnstown flood of 1977, he was the director of Indiana County 911. The Salvation Army named him Volunteer of the Year for his work as district chief for its Emergency Disaster Services Unit.

Rickard is a member of the Indiana Order of DeMolay, Indiana Franklin Lodge 313 Free and Accepted Masons, Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees, AFSCME Retiree Chapter 13 and the Fraternal Order of Police (associate). He was a board member with the Indiana Jaycees.

He and his wife, Jean, a retired Indiana Area School District teacher, are members of Grace United Methodist Church. They raised their two children, Elizabeth and James, in the Indiana school district, and both graduated from IUP.

Rickard serves with Indiana Regional Medical Center as a front desk volunteer.

Indiana Mayor George E. Hood, a Democrat, announced in January that he is seeking re-election to a sixth four-year term, and IUP professor Erick Lauber announced earlier this month that he is seeking the Republican nomination for the mayor’s post.