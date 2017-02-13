CAMPAIGN 2017: Smith making bid for county post

James Smith, of Indiana, will be seeking the Democratic nomination for the county office of Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of the Orphans Court.

Smith is currently a member of Indiana Borough Council, where he serves as a member of the Public Safety Committee and chairman of the Communications Committee.

Smith said he believes the key to any government agency is efficiency and open communication and hopes to serve the people of Indiana County in a way that reflects those beliefs.

“When the process is easier and more convenient, people are happier, and the county saves money,” said Smith.

Smith’s third great-grandfather, William Rager, served Indiana County as a 1st Lieutenant in the Civil War, and Smith is looking forward to serving Indiana County. Smith said he is a dedicated public servant who believes that elections are better when contested.

“The needs of the county are great and should be represented by the best candidate,” he said. “That is only possible when the people are given a choice in their representation, something they have been deprived of in recent years.”

The office is currently held by Patricia Streams-Warman.