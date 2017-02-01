CAMPAIGN 2017: Sottile announces candidacy for judge

Tony Sottile, an Indiana attorney, announced his candidacy Tuesday for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Indiana County, citing his broad-based legal background and family law experience in and out of the courtroom, and his dedicated service protecting local families and the rights of his clients.

Sottile will seek both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 16 primary election.

“As judge, I will bring more than a quarter-century of extensive legal experience, and a deep understanding of our county, to the bench to protect the people of Indiana County,” Sottile said in a news release. “I will fairly apply the law, and never attempt to make law. As a conservative, I believe strongly that this will best serve local residents.”

Over the past 23 years, Sottile said he has gained the extensive legal experience he feels the next judge needs, including a dedicated focus on family law. He has earned the trust of the court, he continued, and has frequently received court appointments because of his proven experience, including his service as a child custody mediator and Guardian Ad Litem.

Sottile also serves as a permanent hearing officer for the Domestic Relations Section, the court agency responsible for determining child and spousal support issues.“We must elect tough, conservative judges who have proven experience protecting our children and families,” Sottile said. “You can trust that I will be a strong voice for our families from the bench, because it’s what I have done my entire career. I believe this is more important now than ever with the drug epidemic hurting families and entire communities.”

Sottile was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Bar Association as a lawyer who is “Making a Difference” for his work as co-chairman of the Indiana County Bar Association’s Pro Bono Committee. The committee that he co-chaired at the request of Judge William Martin provides free legal services to petitioners in Protection from Abuse cases.

“It is always personally satisfying to help people in need, but especially when I’m able to provide assistance to victims of domestic violence,” said Sottile. “As our judge, I’ll have zero tolerance for criminals who prey on our children, seniors and the most vulnerable in society.”

A lifelong resident of Indiana County, he is a partner in the firm of Barbor, Sottile & Darr. He graduated from Indiana High School in 1983 and from IUP in 1987 with a degree in political science. He went on to law school at the Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington, Ind., and graduated in 1990. Upon graduation, Sottile returned home and began practicing with Marcus, Olson & Mack, where he handled civil litigation, including trying cases before both judges and juries, in Indiana and surrounding counties.

As a litigator, Sottile has experience in the courtroom, assisting his clients in the trial of breach of contract actions, home construction disputes, consumer protection cases, environmental concerns, boundary disputes and personal injury cases.

“I was born and raised here in a working-class family and share the strong traditional values cherished by many in Indiana County,” Sottile said. “As a fiscal conservative, I am committed to operating an efficient judicial system, and will seek the endorsement of pro-Second Amendment and pro-life groups in the region. I will carry our Indiana County values to the bench.”

Sottile has been active in community service as well, serving as chairman of the American Red Cross Board of Directors for the Indiana County chapter, and as a longtime officer in Council 1481 of the Knights of Columbus. Sottile is a local sports official, currently serving as secretary/treasurer of the Tri County Basketball Officials and as vice president of the American Legion baseball umpires’ association. He also serves as secretary of the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.

Sottile is running to fill the vacancy on the Court of Common Pleas bench that was created by the retirement of Judge Carol Hanna in June 2016The vacant judicial position is a 10-year term.

“With drug crime and the drug epidemic impacting our families and communities, I believe the need for an experienced family court judge exists now more than ever,” Sottile said. “We need a judge with the right experience who will work side-by-side with our police and the entire law enforcement community to protect our families.”

Sottile has been married to his wife, Patti, for 25 years. They live in White Township and have two children: Justin, 23, and Holli, 20. Sottile is the son of Tony and Sara Sottile, and their family has deep roots in Indiana County.

He has established a Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/Sottile4Judge.

Indiana attorneys Thomas Kauffman and Michael Clark have also announced their intention to run for the seat.