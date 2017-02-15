CAMPAIGN 2017: Streams-Warman seeks seventh term

Republican Patricia Streams-Warman has announced that she is seeking re-election to a seventh term to the office of Indiana County Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court.

Streams-Warman said she is proud of the accomplishments she has brought to these offices over the years. She expanded the office hours to start at 8 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m., at no cost to the county. A free website is now offered online to the public to make the records more accessible. All recorder of deeds documents back to 1803 have been preserved on microfilm.

Streams-Warman said she is proudest of the work she does with military veterans. Besides recording their discharges, she works with their county discount program and creates veteran ID cards in her office. She also works with the veterans office for the annual veterans’ picnic.

The recorder of deeds handles all land records in the county such as deeds, mortgages and gas leases. She has kept the office up to date with new technology for “same-day” processing, which used to take two weeks, she said. E-recording is now available to save time and place documents into the public record faster.

Register of wills and clerk of the orphans’ court works with the court regarding wills, estates, adoptions and guardianships. Marriage licenses are issued there, and the application may now be filled out online and brought into the office to save time.

The recorder of deeds office serves as a state agency for the collection of the real estate taxes and distributing the local tax revenue to boroughs, townships and school districts. The register of wills collects inheritance tax for the state.

A member of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association, Streams-Warman has served as president. She recently served as president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Elected County Officials. Streams-Warman is also affiliated with the Register of Wills/Clerk of the Orphans’ Court Association.

Last year, her office started processing passport applications, and for the convenience of the applicants, passport photos can be taken in the same office.

Streams-Warman serves as a Republican state committeewoman. She serves as a Reach to Recovery volunteer. Streams-Warman is a lifelong resident of Indiana County and resides in White Township with her husband, Scott.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Indiana, and I ask for your support once again,” she said.

Democrat James Smith, a member of Indiana Borough council, announced earlier this week that he is seeking election to the post.