Car show set
Marion Center, Pa.
The Punxsutawney Region Antique Automobile Club of America will present the 39th annual Marion Center Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Marion Center Community Park off Route 119.
Weaver Wilson stood with his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro to promote the event. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the show.
There is a $5 vehicle registration fee, and the first 175 entries will receive dash plaques.
Specialty trophies will be awarded, and the day will also include raffles and prizes, a flea market, antique tractors, entertainment by DJ Jerry B, food and more.
For more information, call Carl Clevenger at (724) 422-4869.