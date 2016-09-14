Car show set

Weaver Wilson stood with his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro to promote the antique auto show event. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The Punxsutawney Region Antique Automobile Club of America will present the 39th annual Marion Center Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Marion Center Community Park off Route 119.

Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the show.

There is a $5 vehicle registration fee, and the first 175 entries will receive dash plaques.

Specialty trophies will be awarded, and the day will also include raffles and prizes, a flea market, antique tractors, entertainment by DJ Jerry B, food and more.

For more information, call Carl Clevenger at (724) 422-4869.