Care home crowns spring royalty
A king and queen were crowned Tuesday at Moorehead Place as part of the annual Spring Fling.
Patrick Carone and Barbara Peffer received the honors. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)
Indiana, PA - Indiana County
White Township
Shoplifting
State police reported two women from Homer City stole $423 worth of merchandise from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza at 1:43 p.m. Thursday.
Charges have not yet been filed. Police withheld the suspects’ names.
Pine Township
Trespassing
State police investigated a report that a 43-year-old Northern Cambria man drove all-terrain vehicles on land at 438 Mount Zion R