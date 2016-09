The event included music by the Simple Pleasures group, pictured. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)

Indiana Square personal care home in White Township recently welcomed area health care service representatives, other visitors, staff members and residents for an open house featuring refreshments and entertainment.

The event included a visit by Ella, a therapy dog from ViaQuest, chi gong by the community relations director Susan Swanlek, and music by the Simple Pleasures group, pictured. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)