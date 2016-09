on September 18, 2016 1:54 AM

Pictured, from left, are Keelan McCurdy, owner; Mary McKay, administrator; and Norma Malone, owner. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)

The staff of Indiana Square Personal Care Home along Warren Road in White Township, which recently opened to the public, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Other owners are Bill Malone, Cathy McCurdy, Keith McCurdy and Megan McCurdy.