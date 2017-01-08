CAROLE McCRAY: All-American selections

New varieties for the upcoming garden season were trialed in North America by professional, independent judges during one growing season. The National Garden Bureau provides information for the 2017 winners.

• Celosia Asian Garden (National Winner) — From a Japanese breeding company, Murakami Seed, comes this celosia with high marks for good branching, almost bushy growth and early-to-bloom flower spikes. Its bright pink color held through the summer into some first frosts of the season. (Bred by Murakami Seed Company).

• Okra Candle Fire (National Winner) — This is a unique red okra with pods that are round, not ribbed and a brighter red color than the reddish burgundy okras currently available. Productivity, taste, texture and tenderness as well as the ornamental value of the red pods on red stems gave Okra Candle Fire high marks. (Bred by Known-You Seed).

• Pea Patio Pride (Winner Southeast) — A compact beauty makes this pea a wonderful container plant. It can be one of your first spring harvests. Producing sweet, uniform pods that are tender during early harvest, Pea Patio Pride needs only 40 days to mature. Plant in patio containers with flowers for a beautiful combination of ornamental and edible display. (Bred by Terra Organics).

• Squash Honeybaby (Regional Winner — Heartland) is a very productive variety of winter squash producing numerous fruits on a compact plant. These shorter vines grow 2-3 feet on a semi-bush showing great garden vigor, which results in healthier plants that resisted powdery mildew later into the season. Fruits are slightly larger, sweet and nutty and more meaty than similar comparison varieties. Honeybaby is delicious steamed, baked or made into soups and stews. Plant as soon as soil temperatures reach 65 degrees to endure maturity in 90-100 days. (Bred by Seeds by Design).

• Watermelon Mini Love (National Winner) — This personal-sized Asian watermelon is perfect for smaller families and smaller gardens. Shorter vines (3-4 feet) still produce up to six fruits per plant and can be grown in smaller spaces. Several judges commented on the crack- and split-resistant rinds, important for reducing crop loss. For culinary purposes, the thin but strong rind and deep red flesh can easily be carved into attractive shapes for fruit salad presentations. Mini love’s high sugar content results in sweet and crisp, juicy flesh, a summer delight for watermelon lovers. (Bred by H.M. Clause).