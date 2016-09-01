Catholic Daughters of Americas hold meeting

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Ct. St. Bernard 339, held a “50’s Picnic” Aug. 11 in the church hall. Members and guests, dressed in outfits and saddle shoes from the 1950s, were treated to a d￩cor of poodle-skirted chairs, old 45 records dangling from the ceiling, “back in time” juke box music, 50s’ cars filled with popcorn and soda fountain sundaes. A sock hop was held with dancing, laughter and fun. Picnic foods were served.

Those attending brought graduation and/or prom pictures to share.

Special thanks went to chairwomen Mary Ann Donatelli, Jean Blakely and their committee who treated all to historical information about the “good old days.” Prizes were distributed and a wonderful time was had by all.

The kick-off covered dish dinner and meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in the church social hall. All members are invited. Reservations will be taken Sept. 3 and 4 in the narthex or may be made by calling the regent at (724) 254-2731. Meat, rolls and beverages will be provided by the court. Members are asked to bring their place setting and a covered dish.

Beginning today, dues may be sent to financial secretary Coleen Bowser. They must be paid before Jan. 1.