CBC announces promotion

Denise J. Greene, assistant vice president of private banking, has been promoted to the bank’s expanding private banking division.

As a private banker, Greene offers a unique blend of specialized products and customized services tailored to meet the individual financial goals and circumstances of her clients in and around Jefferson and Indiana counties.

Greene began her career with CNB in 1982 as a teller. Over 34 years in banking she has held the positions of assistant head teller, head teller, customer service representative, administrative assistant and community office manager.

A native of Burnside, Greene graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1973.

She has earned four diplomas from the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association/Professional Development Network.