on September 12, 2016 10:54 AM

on September 12, 2016 10:54 AM

Mel Benamati led a line of tractors Sunday in a parade that was part of the 19th annual Hoodlebug Fall Fest in Homer City. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Mel Benamati led a line of tractors Sunday in a parade that was part of the 19th annual Hoodlebug Fall Fest in Homer City. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Twenty-three members of the Brush Valley Iron & Power Club and the Fort Allen Tractor Club participated in memory of Butch Keller, of Shelocta.

Other events at the day of activities included a race, games, ethnic foods and entertainment.