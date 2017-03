on March 05, 2017 12:48 AM

Yvonne Hilty, standing, recently taught finger crochet to Judie Plahs, Vicki Busi, left, and Barbara Geisler, right. (Submitted photo)

The Saltsburg Social Center, 212 Point St., Saltsburg, offers instruction on knitting and crocheting with instructor Yvonne Hilty. The club meets from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. every other Thursday.

Call the center at (724) 639-9055 for details.