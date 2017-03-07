CENTER TOWNSHIP: 4-month detour expected during bridge project

GRACETON — The Center Township board of supervisors on Monday held what amounted to a roundtable talk with township residents about road improvement projects scheduled for the next construction season.

The board unveiled PennDOT detour maps showing where motorists will be diverted during the Bethel Church Road bridge replacement project. Weather permitting, the work will begin in May and conclude in early to mid-September.

The construction and road closing would force hundreds of motorists, including heavy trucks and school buses, to use alternate routes.

The $974,000 project, funded entirely by the state Department of Transportation, calls for replacement of a bridge over Aultmans Run just east of Route 286 and a box culvert just east of Bethel Presbyterian Church, and widening of the road between the bridge and Route 286.

Supervisor Chairman John Bertolino said the improvement at the highway intersection would increase the turn radius, improve sight distances and allow truck drivers to avoid making wide turns into the opposite lane of traffic. The design will improve access for large trucks associated with Fabin Brothers Farm.

Supervisor David “Butch” Smyers said the project is part of the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement campaign to upgrade the transportation infrastructure. The township will be responsible for future maintenance of the bridge.

A project area map shows Route 286, Old Route 56, Route 217 and Nehrig, Crownover, Henry and Pierce roads will be posted as detours for through traffic, although residents of Bethel Church Road and members of Bethel Church will follow other township roads to reach their destinations.

Bertolino told residents that PennDOT will not let school buses travel the roads immediately after the bridge and culvert are finished.

“They will not allow an exception for buses,” he said. “The road will stay closed until it is inspected and approved.”

The supervisors plan to meet with Homer-Center School District and Aultman Volunteer Fire Company officials to plan other alternate routes for school buses and fire apparatus.

A traffic survey conducted in October showed Bethel Church and other area roads handle between 400 and 700 vehicles a day.

“That’s a lot of traffic,” Bertolino said. “It’s going to be a disruption for a lot of people who use that corridor to actually get to Indiana. The detour routes will be very well marked.

“So we want to plan with Homer-Center and the bus company for their detours. They may use some smaller buses or vans instead of the big buses to pick up children (close to the construction area). This will affect the buses in May and in September.”

Bertolino said the township has accepted the funds from PennDOT and will advertise for contractors’ bids when PennDOT approves some late changes to the site plans. Officially, the township will award two contracts — one for the bridges and one for the road widening — for the project.

Smyers reported that the Central Indiana County Water Authority and the township crews last Thursday jointly completed a project to replace water lines and install new road drainage basins and pipes on Six Flat Road.

“We installed 1,600 feet of drainage pipes, 13 catch basins and moved 480 tons of stone up there,” Smyers said.

Smyers said the water authority’s contactor performed an estimated $10,000 worth of work to help the township’s drain pipe installation.

With the water line work done, the township is responsible for restoration, Smyers said. Township workers will mill and resurface the road and build wider shoulders on Six Flat Road later in the spring when the risk of snow has passed.

Bertolino said the township will pay for the work with liquid fuels tax funds recently awarded by the state.

Smyers also said the Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority recently cooperated with township workers to help alleviate a flooding problem at a property along Power Plant Road.

Bertolino also reported that the supervisors have met with state Rep. Dave Reed’s staff to search for grant funds to resurface Graceton Way and Neal Road to Our Lady of the Assumption Church. He said the township could pursue state funding that would require a 30 percent local cash contribution, but the opportunity is far from certain.

“It’s still up in the air,” Bertolino said. “But if we get the money, we will do the project. For 30 percent, it’s a steal.”

The supervisors also reported that the plan to perform drainage improvements and resurface Fourth Street in Aultman probably will not begin until next year. The state Department of Community and Economic Development last fall approved a community development block grant to pay for the work, but Bertolino said the state prohibits any work, even preliminary engineering, to be performed before the funding is formally awarded.

The CDBG program is noted by county and local officials for lengthy delays between project approval and delivery of funds.

In other business, Bertolino said the mild winter has left the township with a surplus of road salt that will be kept in covered storage for the rest of the year. The township was committed to buy a certain amount of salt at the bid price, although it became apparent that not all the salt would be used. The surplus will allow the township to order a smaller amount next winter, he said.

He also reported that the township worked through state Sen. Don White to convince the state Department of Environmental Protection to allow use of “black ash” residue from electric power generating plants as anti-skid material for local roads.

The DEP approval allows power plants to sell the ash only to municipal governments. Bertolino said Center Township had paid $24 a ton for antiskid material from a supplier in Ohio but now pays $7.50 a ton, plus delivery costs, for local power plant ash.

The supervisors reported that Evergreen Landfill again this year is offering discount coupons that will enable Center Township residents to dump one pickup truck load of waste for about one-third of the regular cost.

The township first arranged with Evergreen to offer the coupons last year, when the supervisors canceled the local spring cleanup waste disposal program. The program was abused by people who did not live in the township, the supervisors said.

Discount dumping coupons are available at the township office to those who provide proof of residence in Center Township.

The Aultman VFC has a fundraising cash bash planned for March 18 at the fire station. Company president Sarah Shaffer said residents may contact her for tickets.