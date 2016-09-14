Center Township road closing planned

Construction crews will close the intersection of Old Route 56 and Warren Road in Center Township on Monday morning in the next phase of the Edgewood intersection improvement project.

The intersection is expected to reopen in mid-October.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported that a detour will be posted for motorists on Old Route 56 to follow Route 286 and McIntyre Road to travel around the project area. PennDOT advised motorists using Warren Road to find alternate routes to Old Route 56.

The project includes the realignment of the intersection. The work is being done at cost of $1.2 million by HRI Inc., of Johnstown.

PennDOT officials advised drivers to drive with caution in work zones.

Motorists may find the status of this and other Pennsylvania road construction projects online at www.511PA.com. Drivers also may dial 511 and follow the 511 system on social media for highway work updates.



