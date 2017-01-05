CENTER TOWNSHIP: Road repair project slated for section of Aultman

GRACETON — A road improvement project will get underway in the coming months in Aultman, where Center Township and the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development will direct up to $74,000 of grant funds targeted to low- and moderate-income areas.

The township supervisors reported that the Fourth Street area has qualified for community-development block grant funds earmarked to the township from the state.

The project will involve drainage and road surfacing improvements on the north side of the street, said Chairman John Bertolino. Surveyors first will mark the township right-of-way, then engineers will design the work before contractors carry out the project.

The timeline and the total cost of the project were not announced.

Bertolino also urged township residents to keep vehicles off the streets during snowfall so plows and salt trucks can safely clear the roads.

The announcements came Tuesday during a regular monthly business meeting that followed the supervisors’ annual reorganization.

Bertolino will serve again as chairman and David “Butch” Smyers will serve as vice chairman for 2017.

Bertolino, Smyers and supervisor James Gatskie will also serve as roadmasters.

The township’s board of auditors on Wednesday awarded wages increases of 1 percent for the supervisors’ work as roadmasters.

The supervisors on Tuesday delayed announcing a pay raise for other township workers, but agreed to award them the same increase that the auditors decided for the roadmasters.

As elected administrators, the supervisors are paid separately a maximum of $1,875 a year for overseeing township business and attending meetings.

Other annual appointments made by the supervisors on Tuesday included:

• Esther Yankuskie as the secretary, treasurer and chief administrative officer, under a $1 million bond to be set by the auditors; as the voting delegate to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors; and as the alternate representative to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee. Bertolino will be the main representative to the committee.

• Charles Westover, Robert White and Derek Niehenke as ordinance enforcement officers, with pay raises matching the rate awarded by the auditors for the roadmasters.

• Attorney Michael Supinka, of Indiana, as the township solicitor.

• Young and Associates as the township engineer.

• Robert Nymick as the chairman of the vacancy board.

• First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, Indiana First Bank and Marion Center Bank as depositories for township funds.

• R.E. Walbeck Agency, of Homer City; Pallone Insurance Co., of Cherry Tree; the Trustees Insurance Fund; Nationwide; UMPC; and AFSCME Health & Welfare Fund as carriers for various insurance policies and funds for the township.

• Bertolino, Michael Grimes Jr. and Fred Hayes as representatives to the Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority.

• Stacy Beck to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Chris Cusimano from the Homer-Center Recreation and Parks Board; and Louis Sacco and Rob George continuing as members of the parks board.

• Monica Lazor, Berkheimer Associates and Pennsylvania Municipal Services Company as collectors of various current and delinquent taxes for the township.

The supervisors will conduct meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month except on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, Sept. 5, and at 3 p.m. every other Thursday beginning Jan. 19.

The board also set the mileage reimbursement rate at 54 cents a mile, matching the rate set by the federal government.

Bertolino reported that Center Township, Armstrong Township, Homer City Borough and Shelocta Borough together are searching for a replacement for Harold Lockard, who retired Dec. 31 after 27 years of service as a local emergency services coordinator.

The supervisors on Tuesday also confirmed the tax rates for 2017, adopted on Dec. 21 as part of the annual budget, include 1.255 mills on real estate (1.025 for general purposes and 0.23 for fire protection), $5 per capita, 0.5 percent earned income, $52 local services ($47 retained by the township and $5 shared with the Homer-Center School District) and 0.5 percent real estate transfer. Separate fees for street lighting and fire hydrants are charged to properties within certain distances of those services.