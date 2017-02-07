CENTER TOWNSHIP: Road widening, bridge projects expected to take several months

GRACETON — Plans for a four-month-long road closing and construction project by the township supervisors and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are on track for this summer on Bethel Church Road.

The project calls for replacing the bridge over Aultmans Run and a small box culvert span east of the creek near Bethel Presbyterian Church. The township will advertise for bids in March and award contracts in time for work to begin in May, the township supervisors reported Monday.

“It is anticipated that this will be a four- to five-month project based on our latest meetings with our engineers and PennDOT,” supervisor Chairman John Bertolino said.

PennDOT has awarded the township about $970,000 for the project.

Bertolino described it as a two-phase project.

Funds remaining after awarding the bridge contracts will allow the township to widen the road from 19 1/2 to 24 feet between Route 286 and the bridge, according to Bertolino.

“That build out is needed because tractor-trailers now are swinging out into the westbound lane to go east (on Route 286) because of the tight radius,” he said.

All the work would be done on township right-of-way and no easements would be needed from adjacent property owners, Bertolino said.

The construction will close one of the main arteries between Aultman and Homer City and require Homer-Center School District buses to use alternate routes this spring and at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

Engineers last week began test borings to locate bedrock at the bridge site, Bertolino said. The project is expected to be completed in September.

In other business Monday, the supervisors adopted a resolution in recognition of April as 811 Safe Digging Month. The event is meant to bring awareness to the PA One Call System, which coordinates the work of more than 100,000 registered excavators and about 3,600 utility owners in the commonwealth.

The One Call System has been in service 45 years.