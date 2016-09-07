CENTER TOWNSHIP: Supervisors set pension plan

by CHAUNCEY ROSS chauncey@indianagazette.net on September 07, 2016 10:50 AM

GRACETON — The Center Township board of supervisors has set the township’s 2017 municipal pension payment plan.

The township will pay $61,607 into the pension fund next year. The minimum municipal obligation, or MMO, is based on an estimate of the total wages paid for 2016.

Participating township employees also pay 4 percent of their wages into the pension fund.

The fund is administered by Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System, which handles 12 municipal retirement plans in Indiana County.

The supervisors reviewed the figures and signed paperwork Thursday afternoon during the board’s biweekly public payroll meeting.

The board met again Tuesday evening in a public session, ordinarily held the first Monday of the month but postponed because the Labor Day holiday.

The supervisors updated residents on work projects on Tide Hill, Hilltop Road and Young Road. General tar-and-chipping of township roads will be performed in late September, the supervisors reported.

The board also considered requests by Thomas Djerco, Kate Djerco and Nathan Hayes to enforce the junk car, nuisance and burning ordinances in their neighborhood. Hayes and the Djercos, all of Warren Road, complained that a nearby resident frequently works on demolition derby cars in late evening hours and covers them with tarps that could collect rainwater and allow mosquitoes to breed.

They told the supervisors that the neighbor burns prohibited materials and leaves trash fires unattended.

Supervisor Chairman John Bertolino said the board would meet with the township’s ordinance enforcement officers to review the complaints.

The neighbor has not yet been cited for any ordinance violations, the supervisors said.