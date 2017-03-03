CENTER TOWNSHIP: Supervisors weigh response to union grievance over furlough

GRACETON — The union representing road crew workers for Center Township has filed a grievance against the township over an employee layoff, and the township supervisors disagreed Thursday over how to respond to the complaint.

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) has demanded reinstatement of machine operator Greg Cusimano, charging that his Jan. 19 furlough violates the labor agreement because the three supervisors continue to work.

The supervisors, as the township’s elected administrators, all double as roadmasters — nonunion, management-level positions on the township operating crew.

AFSCME representative Terry Skultety told the supervisors Thursday that today is the deadline for each side to choose whether to send the dispute to mediation or arbitration.

Skultety also told the board that AFSCME would drop the grievance and an accompanying unfair labor practice charge if the township would reinstate Cusimano to the road crew.

The supervisors didn’t formally act on the issue.

In discussion, Chairman John Bertolino indicated support for calling Cusimano back to work, while supervisors James Gatskie and David “Butch” Smyers leaned toward defending the township’s position at any level, according to the township solicitor’s advice.

The supervisors aligned the same way on Jan. 19 when they decided on the layoff: Gatskie and Smyers voted in favor while Bertolino abstained from the vote. Gatskie offered the motion, saying the township was in financial trouble and could not afford a full complement of employees.

The township’s financial position came up briefly in discussion Thursday as Gatskie said the township couldn’t afford the additional salary when a job was created for Cusimano at the end of 2015.

Bertolino questioned Gatskie and Smyers’ resistance to rehiring Cusimano because the supervisors on Thursday also accepted the resignation of road crew worker Tony Peroli, who has worked on-and-off with the township since 2008.

“I understand that by laying off Greg we were down to four guys and that was OK,” Bertolino said. “But now we will be down to three, and four is not OK?”

“We threw money out the door when you hired Greg,” Gatskie said. “He should have never been hired. He was an extra man and we lost a whole year of salary.”

Gatskie said the extra money spent last year on employee wages could have been spent on improving township roads.

“You need to look at what we accomplished by having the extra man,” Bertolino said.

“He wasn’t budgeted,” Gatskie said.

“I understand but you’ve got to look at what we gained,” Bertolino replied.

“But if we don’t have the money to buy the materials, the extra guy means nothing,” Gatskie responded.

Bertolino said the township also overran the budget on road material costs because the crews performed more work than planned.

Cusimano was appointed to temporarily fill a vacancy on the township board of supervisors in July 2015 following the resignation of Robert Pozik. Along with the administrative position, Cusimano was given a full-time job as a roadmaster.

Cusimano then ran a write-in campaign against Gatskie, a Democrat, and Ted Predko, a Republican, in a special election to fill the final two years of Pozik’s term.

After Gatskie won the election, supervisors Bertolino and Cusimano — acting on the township’s tradition of awarding full-time jobs to elected supervisors — voted to add a rank-and-file union position on the road crew and appoint Cusimano to fill it.

Skultety suggested Thursday that the sides could submit the dispute to mediation at no cost, and estimated that the township would pay $3,000 in legal fees to resolve the labor charge.

He described the offer to drop the matter in exchange for Cusimano’s reinstatement “an olive branch.”

Bertolino asked if Skultety would allow the supervisors until Monday to decide what to do.

“I have contractual deadlines to meet and I have to get some answers today,” Skultety said. “I need to know.”

He told the supervisors that they could change their minds at any time.

“The only issue we have is that we don’t have a problem with your guys working as long as our guys are working,” Skultety said. “As long as somebody is laid off, we have a problem. This guy was hired and now he is furloughed, and that is where the labor charge comes in.”

“Where we are, is we are getting by with what we have,” Smyers said. “We are putting more money into road projects and we are kind of weighing it out right now.”

“I talked to the solicitor and he said to keep going through with (arbitration),” Gatskie said.

The township and the union disagree over the grounds for the grievance: Gatskie said the township is going by the past practice of always having three full-time working roadmasters, and that the union has not made an issue of past employee layoffs.

“You guys aren’t the judge and the jury, and neither am I. That’s why we have a third party,” Skultety said.