Chamber announces speaker for luncheon

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board meeting on Thursday at St. Andrew’s Village.

The board discussed many issues, including business attraction and retention, energy, the chamber’s annual luncheon and membership events.

CHAMBER UPDATE

President Jim Struzzi said the chamber continues to draw new members, adding six in August. The membership referral contest will continue through the fall. At the end of the year, the member that refers the most new members in 2016 will receive a grand prize. Struzzi said the chamber staff and ambassadors do a great job of promoting the many benefits of chamber membership to prospective businesses.

“People are proud to be a part of the chamber team and what we are doing to help our members and Indiana County,” Struzzi said.

ANNUAL LUNCHEON

The chamber is in the process of selecting the 2017 Business Hall of Fame class. Nominations concluded Friday. The next class will be announced at the annual member luncheon on Dec. 2 at the Kovalchick Complex.

Struzzi announced that this year’s keynote speaker will be David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition. Spigelmyer will discuss the state of the energy industry and how Indiana County, with its vast natural gas resources, can position itself better for the future.

“Gas is here,” Sipos said. “We really need to take advantage of what we have.”

A formal announcement about Spigelmyer’s visit will be issued next week and invitations for the luncheon will be mailed in early October, though the event is open to everyone.

Advance registrations can be made now at jmountain@indianacountychamber.com or by calling the chamber at (724) 465-2511.

MEMBERSHIP

The chamber had several successful events recently, including a Business After Hours at Phoenix Spa and Salon, a standing-room-only networking Chamber Check-In at the chamber office and a combined after-hours event with the Indiana County Tourist Bureau at the Jimmy Stewart Indiana County Airport for the Wings of Freedom tour.

Eggs and Issues was held Aug. 12 with state Sen. Don White, state Rep. Jeff Pyle and Congressman Bill Shuster at the Indiana Country Club. About 150 people attended the annual event. There were some problems with the timing of the agenda and not all requested issues were discussed. Attendees were surveyed and Struzzi said the chamber will work to improve the event in 2017 based on the time frame, moderation and feedback.

The chamber will also have several members with terms expiring at the end of this year. Struzzi said board nomination forms will be sent to chamber members in October. Board members serve one three-year term and, if willing, can stay on the board for a second three-year term.

Struzzi said also the chamber will be sending out booth reservation forms for the 2017 Business Expo, scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Indiana Mall. Like last year, early registrations will receive a discount and first picks for booth locations.

Marketing Manager Annie Rizzo reviewed the chamber’s increasing social media presence and efforts to promote chamber member businesses and Indiana County.

“We are using many types of social media to promote our members, giving them an extra push to create more business,” she said.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Indiana County Commissioners Rod Ruddock and Sherene Hess attended the chamber board meeting. Ruddock reviewed some of the subjects discussed at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, including proposed building changes in the Indiana Area School District and the multimodal project to extend the Hoodlebug Trail. The county received $980,000 in grant money with $280,000 allocated toward the trail project and the remainder for various transportation infrastructure improvements around the county.

He said also that during the public comment period of their meeting, the commissioners often receive many questions related to economic development and what is being done to improve Indiana County. The commissioners — along with the chamber, tourist bureau, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Indiana County Development Corporation — comprise the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations. Members of CEO meet regularly to discuss and plan marketing and promotion, business attraction and retention and other efforts to grow and sustain the county’s economy.

There is much hard work occurring behind the scenes. To help share some of those efforts and address the public concerns, the fall CEO Headlines newsletter will be added as an insert in Tuesday’s edition of The Indiana Gazette.

IUP

Robin Gorman with the IUP president’s office said the school year is off to a good start. Move-in went well though student enrollment is slightly less than anticipated. The good news is that prospects for student enrollment for 2017 appear to look a bit more positive at this time.

Gorman said the Indiana Area Collaborative Team continues to meet to address community concerns, increase communications, collaboration and education across all partners, not just during heightened celebratory times but at all times.

ENERGY

The energy industry is still a mix of good and bad news, said Dave Brocious with the Marcellus Shale Coalition. Demand is down and gas supplies are up. Recent technology advances are discovering more resources, further saturating the market with new gas supplies. Once demand increases, which could occur as temperatures drop, this will have positive impacts long-term.

“We will have cheap energy for a long time,” Brocious said.

Overall, there is still a great need for more infrastructure, such as pipelines to get the gas to market. Drilling in the state is on the rise with 20 rigs now, up from the recent low point of 12. Brocious said this may be due to the approaching winter.

TOURISM

Gregg Van Horn, president of the tourist bureau, said the agency was surprised and honored during the Indiana County Fair Board luncheon when it was presented with the 2016 Friend of the Fair Award. The award acknowledges that ICTB assists in providing essential services to the fair, which showcases local talent, the rural heritage and the farm to fork connection — teaching how agriculture provides food, fuel and fiber for the commonwealth and beyond.

Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Pennsylvania, and the fair board provides a platform for youths to compete, learn and obtain scholarships to further their education. The fair board attracts visitors from across the state and beyond while also creating hotel bookings for the week.

The borough of Smicksburg has been awarded “Best of the Best” title within North America. ICTB nominated three local attractions in the American Bus Association 2016-17 “Best of the Best” list of top travel suppliers in North America. ABA publishes one of the widest-read travel industry magazines and puts out the annual list through their bimonthly Destinations magazine. The September issue features a spread on Smicksburg.

BUSINESS RETENTION

Byron Stauffer, Indiana County Office of Planning & Development executive director, said the office continues to work many leads through the CEO regarding new job-creating businesses that want to locate in the county.

“If you don’t have a place for businesses to come, they’re not coming,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer said his office continues to work on the Central Allegheny Challenger Learning Center project. The plan is to locate the educational space flight simulator at the ARIN Intermediate Unit on Route 422. There is still a funding gap for the project, but Stauffer is optimistic the Challenger Learning Center will become a reality in Indiana County. Serving a 22-county area, it will be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

Hosted by the CEO, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin recently spent a day in Indiana County visiting sites and economic development opportunities that could benefit from state funding support. Stauffer said it was a great day highlighting the county, leaving a good impression on Secretary Davin.

“Hopefully, we can get a win here and change the economic climate,” he said.

MANUFACTURING

J.P. Habets with H&W Global and the Indiana County Manufacturing Consortium said many manufacturers in the area still face challenges and layoffs due to the current economy and other factors.

Others in manufacturing are doing well with orders and sales, but have their own challenges with workforce issues. Many available workers lack the skills needed to fill available positions.

“People need to learn new skills,” he said. “There are many in need of jobs and employers can pick and choose.”

COMMUNITIES

Clymer Borough Manager Rob Barto attended the meeting as part of the chamber’s efforts to include every community in Indiana County in economic discussions. Barto said Clymer has great leaders in place who are working hard to improve the community on Route 286 northeast of Indiana. While they have already made many improvements related to land use, walking trails and recreation, Clymer is working to address blighted properties, attract new businesses, improve water service, increase recreational options to make itself a viable, self-sustaining community.

“The mindset is let’s get it done,” he said. “Clymer is a small but vibrant commercial district. We want to be a player in northern Indiana County.”

Linda Gwinn with the Blairsville Community Development Authority submitted an update on efforts to the board. The BCDA is hosting a workshop with All Abilities, a part of Life Steps, to provide information to connect individuals in need of services with the various providers.

The workshop will be held at Grandview Pointe, Blairsville, on Sept. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. There is no cost. The authority has invited several experts to provide information and to answer questions related to Medicare, Social Security, health insurance, supplemental insurance and long-term care insurance, personal assistance services, home modifications, skilled services, specialized therapies and more.

YPO

The Chamber’s Young Professionals Organization on Wednesday celebrated its two-year anniversary with a social networking mixer at Benjamin’s. The well-attended event was sponsored by S&T Bank and Kuzneski & Lockard Real Estate.

Struzzi, who spoke at the event, said it was great to see so many young, aspiring future leaders involved with the group. The YPO has more than 180 members.

Tae Ayers with S&T Bank will be assuming the leadership chair position of the YPO when Luke Shively with McNaughton Moving and Storage ends his term this year.

The YPO’s mission is to develop future business and community leaders, but to also give back to the community through service. Ayers and the YPO Planning Committee are helping to coordinate a fundraising cornhole tournament to benefit the Miracle League of Indiana County and the YMCA. The event is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the VFW on Indian Springs Road. More than 20 YPO members have volunteered to help with the event, but the challenge now is getting cornhole teams to participate. The event is open to everyone and you do not have to be a chamber member to register.

“The chamber is urging people to register a two-person team and help us support a great cause,” Struzzi said.

The deadline for teams to register is Friday.

MEMBERSHIP EVENTS

The chamber has several upcoming events to help create business-to-business connections and build relationships among community members. Events include Business After Hours events at the new Indiana Fire Station on Sept. 29 and Hillsdale Nursing on Oct. 6, a Chamber Check-In on Sept. 27 and a Brains and Grains on corporate wellness on Oct. 12.

The chamber will next meet on Oct. 13.