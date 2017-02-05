Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Chamber certifies leader program grads

on February 05, 2017 12:48 AM
Pictured, front row, from left, are program director Dr. Erick Lauber, graduates Camille Morris-Sherry, Kayla Fuller and Katrina Kinslow and chamber President Jim Struzzi. Back row, from left, are graduates Chad Martin, Stacy Hilliard and Erin Bauer. (Submitted photo)
Graduates of the third annual Leadership Indiana County program were awarded plaques at a recent “Chingle” (Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours/tourist bureau mingle) Jan. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in White Township.

Pictured, front row, from left, are program director Dr. Erick Lauber, graduates Camille Morris-Sherry, Kayla Fuller and Katrina Kinslow and chamber President Jim Struzzi. Back row, from left, are graduates Chad Martin, Stacy Hilliard and Erin Bauer. Not pictured are graduates Kayla Held and Darrin Mikula. (Submitted photo)

