Chamber of commerce discusses marketing, growth

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting Thursday at St. Andrew’s Village, White Township.

EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS



Board Chairman Joe Reschini welcomed new ex-officio representatives to the board. Former board member Sherry Renosky, Indiana Mall manager, returns as an ex-officio, joining new ex-officio member Jack Delaney Jr. with Delaney Auto.

CHAMBER UPDATE

Chamber President Jim Struzzi said the chamber added three new members and had 43 renewals in January, bringing the total membership to 677. The chamber will be launching a membership drive this spring.

Struzzi thanked everyone who attended the Chamber Business Expo Jan. 28 at the Indiana Mall. The chamber distributed more than 1,000 tote bags. More than 60 businesses and organizations participated in this year’s expo.

“The event was another great day for business-to-business and customer community connections,” Struzzi said. “We want to thank our sponsors, the Indiana Mall, our media partners, the bands and musicians that played all day and everyone who came out to make the 2017 Business Expo a success.”

The chamber also had a successful Business After Hours in partnership with the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.

The chingle was held Jan. 25 at the new Hilton Garden Inn at IUP. More than 200 people attended, bringing great exposure to the hotel and C.H. Fields restaurant inside.

“We were happy to see such a great turnout of support for the new hotel, which is a true asset for Indiana County,” Struzzi said. “The value of hosting an after hours comes with the tremendous benefit of getting people to your business.”

As a new feature, the chamber is creating promotional videos for businesses that host Business After Hours. Videos from previous events can be also found on the chamber’s YouTube channel and on social media.

Struzzi said the chamber will host the Regional Advocacy Coalition of Chambers on April 11 at the Kovalchick Complex. Led by the Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce and the Allegheny Conference, the RACC is a voluntary alliance of local chambers of commerce throughout the 10-county region of southwestern Pennsylvania. The purpose of the RACC is to educate legislators and regulators at all levels of government on issues that are important to the common interest of the region’s business community. The Indiana County chamber is a member of the RACC along with 17 other chambers in the western Pennsylvania region.

“We are excited to host the RACC meeting here in Indiana County at the Kovalchick Complex to show off our many assets and opportunities here,” Struzzi said.

The date for the 2017 Indiana County Business Hall of Fame induction dinner is set for June 8 at the Kovalchick Complex. The evening of celebration will begin with an open bar at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the induction ceremonies at 6 p.m. Table and seat reservations are being accepted now as well as sponsor opportunities.

Early sponsors will get recognition on the formal invitations that will be mailed in April. Individual seats are $75 and full tables of 10 are $725. Visit the Chamber website or call (724) 465-2511 to make reservations.

STATE GOVERNMENT

Joe Pittman with state Sen. Don White’s office said as they begin the state budget discussions, there is hope that personal income tax revenues in February and March will be higher than they were in the latter months of last year. These are traditionally better months for revenues. Revenue projections had identified a hole of more than $2 billion less than anticipated.

“We aren’t expecting them to miraculously plug the gap,” Pittman said. “But they could make it easier.”

On a positive note, Pittman said Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget doesn’t have the partisan tone of the past two years, though there are still many issues that will divide discussions.

Jonathan Longwill with state Rep. Dave Reed’s office echoed Pitman’s comments: “We’re seeing a little more realistic perspective on the budget,” he said. While there are no broad based tax increases, the proposed natural gas severance tax and other fees are areas of concern.

One of White’s focus areas will attempt to address high cost issues in the pharmaceutical industry. Pittman said there has been good movement by the federal government to target this problem, but more initiative is needed on the state level.

EDUCATION

IUP President Mike Driscoll said they are excited about the success of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and encouraged more people to come out and support these exciting young athletes.

Driscoll said it was positive to see the governor include an increase in appropriations for the State System of Higher Education in the proposed budget.

“It’s a policy statement when we are investing back into state universities while in difficult times financially for the commonwealth,” he said.

Driscoll also felt the recently announced effort to reassess the state university system was a step in the right direction. A consultant will begin analyzing the system and making recommendations for improvements later this year. Driscoll said that while IUP has continually looked for ways to improve and maintain a quality educational experience for students, not all state system universities have followed that model.

“Our hope is to have recommendations by this fall,” he said. “This is overdue and needed. The system in its current form is not sustainable.”

Fall enrollment for the upcoming semester is flat, which Driscoll said is good because the student population is no longer declining. While IUP will have a large senior class graduating this spring, he feels they have turned the corner on decreasing enrollments.

Driscoll said they have seen some minor impacts on international enrollments due to the current immigration policy, but said overall their international student population at IUP exceeds all other state system schools combined.

The state system is currently in a hiring freeze, which means there will be fewer new IUP employees in the community.

Robin Gorman with IUP said they will begin ticketing for commencement ceremonies this spring for safety reasons and to ensure all students and their families have an opportunity to attend. There is still no charge. Each student will have four tickets guaranteed. Remaining tickets will be distributed via lottery in April. To learn more, visit the IUP commencement website.

WyoTech is doing well, said Arnold Thimons, director of student success. Enrollment at the school in Burrell Township increased year over year in January.

“We are on the upswing at WyoTech,” Thimons said.

WyoTech recently had a career fair with more than 80 employers from around the country attending.

TOURISM

Gregg Van Horn, president of the board of the tourist bureau, said this June Indiana County will welcome more than 10,000 visitors as a ICSST/USSSA Fastpitch Softball tournament returns to the area.

“The 12th annual tournament — held over three separate weekends — provides an opportunity to showcase our entire county, our university and provide an economic impact to the area businesses that is immeasurable,” he said.

The tourist bureau has been working with Indiana’s lead organizer, Tom Harley, and local hotels to ensure all visitors are welcomed and provided with local information to make their visit one that will bring attending staff and families back for a return visit.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Indiana County Parks & Trails, the Tourist Bureau is sharing excerpts from the Parks & Trails 50th anniversary booklet, in their Facebook postings.

ENERGY

Dave Brocious with the Marcellus Shale Coalition said the needle continues to move in the right direction for the energy industry. Although commodity prices are still low, drilling rig counts continue to increase with 34 currently in Pennsylvania, up by three in December. In the tri-state area, there are 63 rigs, which is double the count from this time last year.

While Brocious expects 2017 to be a good year as the industry rebounds, he expects 2018 and 2019 to be even better. News of pipeline advancements and approvals bodes well for the overall industry and economic impacts on the western Pennsylvania region.

Brocious said the recent announcement of the Department of Environmental Protection approval for the Sunoco Logistics pipeline that will run through southern Indiana County is a tremendous step forward.

“This is big news for our region,” he said. “We are starting to see progress. If we can get these going, we’ll see the ripple effect come back to our region.”

Indiana County Development Corporation President Jim Wiley said the advancement of the Sunoco pipeline will have a direct benefit on Indiana County’s economy. The Texas-based company constructing the pipeline through Indiana County has been leasing the Route 119 Business Park in the Coral-Graceton area. Once construction begins, it is expected to create 300 to 400 temporary jobs and potentially 50 permanent positions.

TRANSPORTATION

Byron Stauffer, executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, said he has been working with state elected officials to allocate more than $700,000 for local road and bridge improvement projects.

They are also looking at additional infrastructure improvements including rail lines to create better opportunities for manufacturing. Upcoming meetings are being planned for the proposed pedestrian bridge over Route 22 and other projects.

BUSINESS RETENTION

The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations will again serve as the platinum sponsor for the National Center for Defense Machining and Manufacturing Summit in May at Chestnut Ridge Resort. The summit brings defense industry and manufacturers from around the country to Indiana County. The chamber will also be attending. Along those same lines, CEO representatives will be attending more trade shows and conferences to attract new businesses to Indiana County.

The CEO is also exploring TV ads to promote Indiana County and the many opportunities available here.

ICDC

Wiley sparked optimism related to business development as there are several developers increasingly interested in the new 200-acre Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park on Route 286 in White Township. The state-of-the-art site is ready for development.

“There are a lot of good things happening,” Wiley said.

Meanwhile, other activities are moving forward to help Indiana County’s economy. The Visiting Angels, Casey Ball Home Care LLC and Casey Ball Supports Coordination LLC have moved into the former Bayada (moved to downtown Blairsville) location at the Corporate Campus in Blairsville.

REAL ESTATE

Elizabeth Hutton with K&L Real Estate said that despite the perception that the residential real estate market in Indiana County is struggling due to property tax reassessment, the threat of borough schools closing and other factors, the year-end sales numbers for 2016 were close to those in 2015.

“Everyone is asking me how those things affect the market,” she said. “We finished consistent for the year.”

While the number of days that homes have been on the market has increased slightly, she emphasized sales remain consistent and have actually increased since 2013.

At the end of 2016, 368 properties had been sold compared to 377 in 2015. In 2013, 325 residential properties exchanged hands, as did 369 in 2014.

MEMBERSHIP EVENTS

Throughout the year, the chamber will offer its members many opportunities to network, meet new customers, learn and grow and find success. Some of those upcoming events include a Happy Hours at Levity Brewing on Wednesday, a Chamber Check-in on Feb. 28, a seminar on exporting products on March 14, a speed networking event sponsored by Bayada Home Health on March 30 and Bill Drury Customer Service Training on April 4.

The chamber meets again on March 16.