Chickens make raucous return after flu scare

That nervous “something’s missing” feeling has disappeared for a lot of Indiana County fairgoers this week.

Set your minds at ease. The poultry barn has once again been filled with hundreds upon hundreds of roosters and hens.

That’s an estimated 700 to 800 chickens — flustered and fidgety, pacing and pecking birds — packed in rows and stacks of cages, demanding their next handful of cornmeal and getting visitors’ attention in their distinct ways.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has lifted a yearlong ban on the huge assemblies of poultry at county fairs across the state, a restriction imposed in spring 2015 with hopes of halting the spread of avian influenza.

With the danger of the extremely contagious and sometimes fatal bird flu having passed, the chickens are back and are said to be as healthy as ever.

Jack Tickle, of Saltsburg, a superintendent in the Indiana fair’s bird exhibit, said Indiana County didn’t have much to worry about.

With the hiatus finished, Tickle said, the poultry competition has resumed at about the same levels as two years ago.

“I don’t think there was much risk in Indiana County for avian flu to really show up here,” Tickle said. “You don’t have enough poultry houses here.

“You’re talking about a multi-million-dollar business at the other end of the state that they were trying to protect. They have a lot of commercial houses.”

All in all, Tickle said, the scope and scale of the area chicken industry mirrors the population levels of the region. Indiana County just isn’t too big of an area and neither is poultry as a local business.

Part of that, according to Tickle, is demonstrated in the assortment of chickens found at the county fair.

“You have about 20 breeds, maybe 100 varieties” in the poultry barn, he said. “But in these small chickens, the bantams, you’re probably talking about 1,400 varieties” worldwide.

That’s not to say the interest and fascination aren’t there. Some of the hybrid variety chickens in the show barn at the Mack Park fairgrounds have been meticulously developed. Breeders have found ways to turn out chickens with big tufts of feathers on their legs, huge feathery hoods on the backs of their necks, with intricate color patterns and in all shapes and sizes — Mottled cochins and Polish white-crested blues, for example.

“The further it goes on, they’re not a real good layer,” Tickle said. “They’re not a good producer.”

Some of the specially bred chickens lack a propensity to mate and bring another generation. Creating a show-quality chicken takes a lot of trial and error, according to Tickle.

“You have to do a lot of selective breeding,” he said. “If you want to show a couple, you have to raise a hundred. The rest become barbecue, I guess.”

Farm families still have solid interest in their poultry flocks and youngsters are still brought up with the chance to raise and breed their own chickens through the 4-H clubs in the region.

Carol Schurman, of the Penn State Cooperative Extension Service educator in Indiana, said the 4-H program actually has a revitalized chicken club.

The group has five members who spent the past year caring for their poultry from peep to parenthood. The kids in the Great Eggspectations Poultry Club culminated their experiences by entering their roosters and hens in the poultry barn judging, and testing their chicken expertise in the poultry showmanship contest Thursday evening at the county fair.

Unlike the showmanship contents for children with other animals such as champion cows, pigs and goats at the fair, the event doesn’t involve the group of kids trotting out their chickens for the judge’s inspection, guiding them with prods to manage their behavior.

Rather, the youngsters are tested on how they caringly take their chickens from the cages, how they handle them and show the various parts of the animal, and how they demonstrate their knowledge of chickens in a conversation with the judge.

The winners Thursday were, in the junior division, Logan Knox, first place; Rowan Steele, second; and Zach Huffman, third; and in the senior division, Morgan Knox, first; and Dragon Powell, second.

Logan, 9, also won the grand champion ribbon for his chicken, a Plymouth Rock breed.

A son of Wendy and Ken Knox, of Rochester Mills, Logan said the showmanship contest was his first.

“I’m a little excited,” Logan said. “I didn’t expect it.”

“I listen to what my sister says, basically. I listen when she answers the questions.”

So Morgan’s experience paid off for both the kids.

“They watch for you to show control of your animal, and that you know the parts of the animal,” Morgan said. “They want you to know information about the animal such as the diseases they could potentially get.”

Morgan, 16, a junior at Marion Center Area Senior High School, said she has extended her poultry expertise into the study of chicken health issues.

“I have a project called vaccinating chicks in ovum,” she said. “Basically, you take the egg and inject a portion of dead virus into the correct area of the egg, and it helps them to create an antibody before they’re even born.”

Large breeders and commercial operations use the procedure, and Logan said she’s looking into small-scale application.

“The viruses are available online for purchase. … This would be the first time it’s been attempted for smaller breeders,” Logan said.

As the overseer of the poultry barn Thursday, Tickle found himself dispensing chicken health advice to visitors.

“Break a coated aspirin in half and give that to the hen,” Tickle recommended to a chicken owner who said her hens were spending too much time on the nest.

Aspirin would break the chicken’s fever and get her to become more active, he said.

Ordinarily, a hen’s body temperature rises after she lays an egg so she can incubate and hatch it. Not so good for chicken owners who need to gather those eggs for business purposes, Tickle said.

Showing is left to the dedicated, according to Tickle and Schurman.

The hundreds of roosters and hens on exhibit this year at The Indiana County Fair represent fewer than 20 individuals or families of owners.

Having groups like the 4-H chicken club and the big poultry contest at the county fair are a couple of the ways that help established poultry owners to keep their kids interested in carrying on tradition.

“People are not as interested in the work that’s needed for these animals anymore,” Tickle said. “Kids want to play video games. And the other kids are giving them a hard time.

“But they don’t realize that they need these kids. Our hope is that even one out of 10 of these kids will become chicken farmers,” and people need to support them, Tickle said.

“Where do people think food is going to come from?