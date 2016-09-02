Child screenings to be held

The Lifesteps’ Child Check team will be conducting screenings from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lifesteps headquarters, 1455 Church St., Indiana. Lifesteps’ Child Check is a free screening service for all children from birth to 5 years of age.

Recognizing early warning signs of childhood problems can have a profound effect on a child’s ability to reach his or her full potential. Parents are urged to have their children screened so that any developmental problems can be caught at the earliest stage. The screening looks at the child’s development in the areas of playing, talking, seeing, hearing, moving and thinking. A Child Check visit takes approximately 30 minutes to complete with the results discussed immediately with the parents.

Appointments are recommended. Lifesteps’ Child Check screening service is locally funded in part by the United Way of Indiana County. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Lifesteps at (724) 283-1010, ext. 318, or (800) 225-2010.