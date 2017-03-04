Chili cook-off scheduled for Tuesday

The Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has organized several events to celebrate National Nutrition Month in March, including a chili cook-off competition to benefit a local charity and two programs with nationally known speakers.

The chili cook-off, which is open to spectators, will be held Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hadley Union Building Susquehanna room. For a $1 donation, attendees may sample the chilis and vote for a favorite.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Indiana Food Co-Op, a local initiative to increase the availability of local and healthy foods.

Other events planned for the month include a presentation by Adam Burda, an IUP graduate with a degree in nutrition, speaking about his own weight loss journey, on March 21 at 6:30 p.m.; and a lecture by Lisa McDowell, a registered sports dietician who works for the Detroit Red Wings hockey team, on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. McDowell has worked with professional, collegiate and Olympic athletes for many years.

Both programs will take place in the Humanities and Social Sciences building, Room 126, and are free and open to the community.