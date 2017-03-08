Chili cook-off winners announced

The Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania held a chili cook-off Tuesday as part of several events to celebrate National Nutrition Month in March.

Receiving the most votes to win the cook-off were Team Ex Sci: from left, Linda Alman, husband Dr. Bob Alman, of the department of kinesiology, and Brianne Lenhart, a sports management graduate student, of Saegertown.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Indiana Food Co-op, a local initiative to increase the availability of local and healthy foods.

Other events this month are a presentation by Adam Burda, an IUP nutrition graduate speaking on his weight-loss journey March 21, and a lecture by Lisa McDowell, registered sports dietician with the Detroit Red Wings hockey team, March 28. Both free programs will be in the Humanities and Social Sciences building.

BRUCE SISKAWICZ/Gazette