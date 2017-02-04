Christ Episcopal church service canceled

Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will be canceling its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and has rented a bus to take the congregation to the 11 a.m. service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 220 Eighth St., McKeesport.

The Eucharist service in the heart of the Mon Valley, titled “Taking the Jesus Movement to the Mon,” wraps up the end of a Pittsburgh-area visit by the Most Rev. Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Representatives of nearly three dozen Episcopal congregations will gather to support “The Mon Valley Mission,” which is an effort to revive the faith and well-being of the river communities. The presiding bishop will preach and bless those committing themselves to be disciples sharing the good news of Jesus with the world.