Church offers 'Ashes to Go'

Shelocta, Pa.
Cindi Boyer, of Shelocta, was the first person today to take advantage of the “Ashes to Go” service in Shelocta. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Administering the ashes was the Rev. Kathy Nice, of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church.

While the church will still hold a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m., the “Ashes to Go” concept has gained momentum across the nation and offers the service for those whose schedules don’t allow attendance.

Participants drive up to the location, are offered a card with a simple prayer for forgiveness, and are blessed and given the traditional sign of the cross on their forehead in ashes.

As Christians transitioned to the Lenten season, Mardi Gras celebrations wrapped up Tuesday. 

 

