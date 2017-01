HOAGIE SALE: The Shelocta Community Presbyterian Men’s Group is sponsoring a hoagie sale.

Pickup will be between 9 and 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Shelocta Presbyterian Church.

Orders must be placed no later than Jan. 22. The cost is $8 for an 18-inch hoagie. Onions are packaged separately.

For orders or more information, call (724) 349-4402 or (724) 465-7025.