Churches announce holiday services

Area churches will hold the following Christmas and New Year’s services:

• Alverda Christian Church. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m. today. The public is invited.

• Ambrose Baptist Church, Marion Center. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 10 p.m. today; sermon: “The Angel’s Praise,” based on Luke 1:68-79.

• Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286 East, Indiana. Christmas Eve (battery operated) candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. today; Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday (No Sunday school); New Year’s Eve service, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31; New Year’s Day service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1 with Sunday school at 10 a.m.

• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills, Grant Township. Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday.

• Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South, White Township. New Year’s Eve celebration, 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Musical guests: Faithful Friends Quartet. Following the concert, there will be snacks and a movie. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be received.

• Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana. Christmas Eve candlelight Eucharist, 8 p.m. Saturday; Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m. Sunday; New Year’s Day Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m. Jan. 1; Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1; no Christian education Jan. 1.

• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6221 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township. Nativity (Christmas) Eve, 9 p.m. Jan. 6, carols and vigil service. Christmas Day, Nativity of Christ, Divine Liturgy, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7. After Nativity, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m. Jan. 8.

• Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Christmas Eve Masses, 5 and 10 p.m. today; Christmas caroling in church at 9:30 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m. Sunday.

• The Clymer Charge of the United Methodist Church will hold Nativity candlelight services at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Tanoma United Methodist Church and at 7 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church. The four churches of the charge will come together at First UMC at 10 a.m. Sunday to celebrate “The Blessing of the Gift.” Bring a wrapped/unopened gift and have it blessed. We will then talk about the blessing of the best Christmas gift ever.

• Community Bible Church, Sagamore. Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday, no Sunday school.

• Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. today. Preacher: Pastor Paul Price. Sermon: “The Message From The Manger.” The public is invited.

• Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry. Christmas Eve worship, 6:30 p.m. today at Derry First UMC; 8 p.m. today at Hillside UMC; Christmas Day worship, 11 a.m. Sunday joint service at Derry First UMC.

• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7:30 p.m. today. Program: “A Christmas Tale ... The Mouse and the Miracle.” All are welcome.

• Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road, Ernest. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. today.

• First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. Christmas candlelight service, 7 p.m. today.

• First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m. today; Christmas day service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, no Sunday school.

• Grace United Methodist Church, Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Christmas Eve candlelight family-oriented service, 5 p.m. today; Christmas Eve modern service, 6 p.m. today, Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex; Christmas Eve traditional service, 7 p.m. today; Christmas Eve contemporary service, 9 p.m. today; Christmas Eve traditional service with Communion, 11 p.m. today.

• Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 1990 Route 119 North, Indiana. Christmas Eve Communion/candlelight worship service, 9 p.m. today; Christmas Day parish worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday, featuring lessons and carols, Communion by intinction will be celebrated. All are welcome!

• Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. Christmas Eve Communion/candlelight worship service, 7 p.m. today; New Year’s Day parish worship service, 10 a.m. Jan. 1, service includes the celebration of Communion by intinction. All are welcome!

• Harmony United Presbyterian Church, Penn Run. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7:30 p.m. today, the choir will perform the cantata “Morning Star.”

• Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., Third Floor, Indiana. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. today; Christmas Day service, 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Historic First (Episcopal) Baptist Church, Glen Campbell. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m. today.

• Homer City United Methodist Church. Christmas Eve candlelight services, 7 and 11 p.m. today. Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

• Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 12th and Church streets, Indiana. Christmas Day services, 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Both services will be combined family worship, and all other Sunday ministries are canceled. For more information, contact Pastor Benjamin Blowers at (724) 463-0475.

• NuValley Presbyterian Church, Rural Valley. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. today.

• Saint Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. today, carols followed by Divine Liturgy at 8 p.m. with celebrant the Rev. Father William A. Lascelles.

• Spring Church Lutheran Church, 3623 Lutheran Church Road, Apollo. Christmas Eve candlelight worship with Pastor John K. Ludwig presiding, 7 p.m. today with Holy Communion; Christmas Day worship with Pastor John K. Ludwig presiding, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, no Holy Communion.

• United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve family worship with candlelight and Communion, 7 p.m., and Traditional Worship with candlelight and Communion, 11 p.m. today, Preacher: The Rev. Timothy Monroe, Scriptures: Isaiah 9:2-7 and Luke 2:1-14 (15-20); Christmas Day worship, 11 a.m. Sunday, Preacher: The Rev. Timothy Monroe, service of “Lessons and Carols.” All are welcome.

• Zion Lutheran Church, Sixth and Church streets, Indiana. Christmas Eve family liturgy, 6:30 p.m., candlelight liturgy, 10:45 p.m. today; Christmas Day liturgy, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.