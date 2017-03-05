Citizens' Ambulance innovations stand test of time

It wasn’t so long ago that a call for an ambulance didn’t inspire a lot of hope in Indiana County.

Folks remember and still talk about the days when calls for help for a sick or injured person went to a mortuary. Funeral directors ran ambulances as a side business because they had vehicles most suited to carrying someone who was vertical with some degree of comfort.

And there was the not altogether remote chance that the person wouldn’t need to go to the hospital.

Those days vanished 53 years ago when Citizens’ Ambulance Service began taking those calls and, in one groundbreaking innovation after another, made patient care and recovery a standard they could work for.

Citizens’ early founders and longtime leaders pointed to one man as the reason the service has been a leader in emergency medical service: Jerry Esposito, whose motto “We can do better” continues to inspire the newest generation of medics to make a difference in people’s lives.

In 1963, a local kid named Tom was working for 75 cents an hour at a downtown Indiana jewelry store, just out of high school and pondering what to do next. For some extra cash, he signed on with the J&H Ambulance Service that operated out of the Fleming Buick garage on North Eighth Street.

At $5 a trip, not much was demanded. Just get the person to the hospital.

“In earlier days, there was no such thing as pre-EMS care,” he said. “It was swoop and scoop. Everybody did it. It’s all there was.” That was Tom Streams, who later worked for Citizens’ as a paramedic and manager of the Indiana station. Streams also served 32 years as Indiana County coroner.

But in 1963, his ambulance work wasn’t as challenging.

“No training, no nothing,” Streams said. “It beat 75 cents an hour and I could do it in my spare time.”

And for a time, it used to be the standard.

“But then ‘Grinny’ Barclay died and there was a big hullabaloo in town. There was a rumor that circulated that it took a long time to get to him.”

Boyd Barclay owned Barclay’s Hardware on Philadelphia Street and was a beloved community philanthropist. He was stricken with a heart attack while attending a dance at the Lions Health Camp in Armstrong Township and died after the ambulance took him to Indiana Hospital. He was 59.

“People got upset and the Junior Women’s Civic Club got involved. There had to be a better way of doing this,” Streams said.

“Out of that came Citizens’ Ambulance Service. And Grinny Barclay’s death changed the whole attitude about the ambulance in Indiana.”

The JWCC and a handful of other local leaders formed Citizens’ Ambulance and got the service off the ground in two steps.

They approached Esposito, knowing of his success in starting a community ambulance program in Punxsutawney, and hired him to run Citizens’.

And they followed Esposito’s funding model, at first a door-to-door campaign, to sell memberships in the ambulance service. Subscribers were assured free transportation to the hospital when necessary in return for their annual fee; money paid by people who didn’t need an ambulance kept the business in operation.

“We were the backbone,” said Louise Hildebrand, of the JWCC, in an interview on Citizens’ 50th anniversary. “We organized a door-to-door drive, we gave with no promise of anything other than ‘here’s your piece of paper’ and raised enough to get it started. Because what we had in town was not an ambulance. Basically it was not a service.”

From then on, the Citizens’ Ambulance Service staff met Esposito’s charge.

They were called attendants and drivers at first, and they started to do more.

EMTs and paramedics were unheard of at the time. Streams and other attendants for the fledgling service took first aid classes at the Red Cross in Indiana.

“Then we took advanced first aid. And that was the training we had available to us at that point,” Streams said. “To me, back in the early ’60s, that was really something. Boy, having a lay person giving oxygen? I’d never heard of that before.”

The approach that got Citizens’ off the ground was one of the first ways the agency became a national leader. Esposito’s model for a nonprofit, membership-driven community service has been followed for decades by other emergency medical service providers.

Citizens’ local membership drive is still a key component of its budget model, along with insurance payments that were soon added to the financial mix.

Beginning in the 1980s, government regulators and the insurance industry demanded more accountability for how medical dollars were spent, and Citizens’ share of Medicaid and insurance reimbursement dollars tightened.

As budgets shrank throughout the EMS industry, dozens of ambulance companies with small fleets and service areas in western Pennsylvania and across the U.S. went out of business. In recent years, Citizens’ has relied on reserve funds to cover lost insurance revenue and increases in unreimbursed service.

Like a pendulum that has swung back to its earliest days, the community membership campaign — which is now underway — has again become more critical to the organization’s solvency.

From its start, Citizens’ filled its staff with college students looking for work experience and a paycheck.

A young guy named Glenn enrolled in 1966 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s flagship division, the College of Education, and he ran into Esposito and Streams at the scene of an accident outside his fraternity house.

“I happened to be on the scene where a guy had some kind of a cardiac episode,” he said. “He had driven his car into a tree and I was right there.”

He relied on his YMCA lifeguard training to revive the driver.

“I laid him down on the front seat. He had a heartbeat but he wasn’t breathing. So I did five or six breaths and he started to gasp and breathe. And the ambulance came, with Tom and Jerry. And they said it was rare to see somebody doing something like this on the street.”

The student was Glenn Cannon, who later spent 20 years managing emergency services in Pittsburgh and headed the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency during the Tom Corbett administration. Today he’s a member of the IUP Council of Trustees.

That day, Esposito and Streams invited him to join the ambulance company.

A young man named Danny grew up earning pocket change by pumping gas during high school and was offered work at Syntron in Homer City after he graduated in 1965. Danny enrolled in a two-year drafting school in Pittsburgh and took part-time work with an ambulance crew operated by Freyvogel Funeral Home.

That move launched Danny Sacco into a career of saving lives in emergency services. He was an assistant to Streams at Citizens’ Indiana station, was sent by Esposito to launch an ambulance service at Latrobe Area Hospital, then worked 32 years as director of security at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

“I don’t think I chose my life’s work consciously, it came to me,” Sacco said.

While working at Syntron, Sacco said, company worker Herb McAnulty, a founding board member of Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Homer City fire chief, recruited him into taking first aid and CPR classes.

Not much of that paid off right away for Sacco. As a resident of Center Township, he couldn’t join the Homer City fire company until many years later. And the ambulance company wanted people who lived in Indiana and could quickly respond to calls.

“Jerry Esposito said we have college students on call and some townspeople who live near the ambulance service so you’re not going to do us much good, unless you come up and sit and wait for the calls. And I did that for a while and got to know some of the people,” Sacco said.

After a few years, the idea struck Sacco that he could help right from his home along Route 119.

“I saw the ambulance go by the house with lights and sirens and I thought, if they were going to the Homer City area, they could call me and I could go directly to the scene. And I presented that to Jerry.”

Around 1972, Sacco said, “Jerry and Tom Streams called me and wanted to talk to me. He said this idea you have about going directly to the scene — we want to do this as a prototype to see how it would work.

“We will give you training, some medical equipment and a radio and put you on call, and if anything goes down in Homer City or the surrounding area, we will call you,” Sacco said.

And so was born the Immediate Response Personnel (IRP) program that has supplemented the ambulance response from community stations to the outlying areas of the county, and, according to Citizens’ officials, a concept that’s been a model for other ambulance companies across the state and the nation.

Esposito mandated more and more training for the men running Citizens’ ambulances. They jumped to emergency medical technician (EMT) courses, then were trained as paramedics — the first in Pennsylvania, following freshly minted standards from the medical industry.

Citizens’ began serving under a dramatically different philosophy, that just getting patients to the hospital was not enough. They needed care, then transportation.

“Maybe you could save more lives if you took hospital care out to where the person was rather than just rushing them to the hospital with no care and hoping they were going to make it,” Cannon said. “Often they were so diminished by the time they reached the hospital, that there was nothing those people could do for them.

“Our training when I started was an Indiana Red Cross first aid training course and a book with a green cross on it called the Pennsylvania Ambulance Technicians Manual from the Pennsylvania Health Department.

“Jerry was the visionary who saw that ambulance service could be more. He was part of that group and a true pioneer in pre-hospital emergency medical care.”

Cannon said Citizens’ looked to the U.S. military as the model.

“The thing that was truly accelerating the change in pre-hospital care was the Vietnam War,” Cannon said. “Most wars are where we see the most rapid advances of emergency medicine. In Vietnam, the highly trained medics, the use of helicopters as rapid evacuation vehicles, and then the hospitals — the MASH units … were far more sophisticated and closer to the front lines.

“So a guy could literally, in 10 to 15 minutes, take a very bad hit on the front lines, then be treated, transported and be in surgery. And that significantly reduced battlefront fatalities. Initially none of that was happening back here in the United States at that time.”

Also driving the policy was the National Highway Safety Act, which prescribed more attention for people in car wrecks.

“So we had this drive to reduce fatalities from auto accidents, and at the same time we had marked improvements coming in trauma care, not only outside the hospital but techniques inside the hospital,” Cannon said.”

“And Citizens’ Ambulance Service was born in that time frame.”

Paramedic Bruno J. “B.J.” Pino joined Citizens’ in the mid-1970s. Today, Pino is one of a team of owners, with Ginger Unrue and Chuck Cressley, and is the CEO of Ambulance Service Management Corp., the company with the administrative contract to operate Citizens’.

He calls himself part of Citizens’ “second generation” of medics and leaders, who came aboard when the service began a wave of growth.

“We were now expanding into a countywide operation, which I would have to say, at the time, was pretty unheard of,” Pino said. “We were still dealing with the philosophy of the funeral homes in the little hamlets (providing ambulance service), it was still that home-based operation.”

Streams said he believes Citizens’ most pivotal decision was to expand to a countywide service, a move made easier when funeral directors Albert Rairigh, in Hillsdale, and Ann Bowser, in Plumville, and the elderly operators of the private Foust Ambulance Service in Blairsville gave up their ambulance businesses.

“Foust was very small and the day they agreed to quit the business, and allow something bigger and better to happen, was very important,” Streams said. “It had to happen. It gave me the room to develop a countywide system.

“What did it? It just came down to a meeting in their living room with these two old people to ask them to give up their business. As small as it was — they just took people to the hospital — it was their livelihood.

“But this opened the doors for Citizens’ to become a countywide system.”

As Citizens’ opened its first four satellite stations, Rairigh became the station manager in Hillsdale, a new station was built in Plumville, and Citizens’ moved into part of the Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire station and got the local firefighters involved.

In Blairsville, Streams said, Citizens’ failed to convince Sheetz to donate its old small convenience store to be an ambulance station. Citizens’ first rented an old gas station across the street before building a new ambulance garage.

Today, Citizens’ operates out of new buildings erected in each of those outlying communities, and from a headquarters constructed near Indiana Regional Medical Center. The late Indiana businessman Sam W. Jack buoyed a $750,000 fundraising campaign to erect the Hospital Road center.

Years later, the company added a station in Elderton, and in 2013, Citizens’ opened its West Pike Response Center and EMS Education and Training Institute.

Streams said Citizens’ expansion throughout the county was the impetus for establishing the 911 emergency system for Indiana County.

“We had to have a way of dispatching the ambulances and people,” Streams said. “We had one person in Indiana, Hazel Burnworth, sitting 24 hours a day by her telephone dispatching people. But there had to be a different way of doing it for a countywide system.”

In late 1975, the 911 center began operation in a tiny room in the former Indiana County Jail along North Ninth Street.

Around the time of Citizens’ expansion to the four corners of the county, Esposito and Streams hired Sacco as the assistant manager of the Indiana station, along with his paramedic duties.

“I worked at Station 10 until 1980, and was sent by Citizens’ to Latrobe Hospital,” Sacco said. “At that time, their idea of an ambulance was to take a nurse from the emergency department and the maintenance guy on duty as the driver and they went to the scene and provided emergency medical care.

“They contracted with Citizens’ to have me come down and set up an ALS (advanced life support) system out of Latrobe Hospital. I was given six months to do it and in less than two months, we were on the road and operational.”

At the same time, the emergency department director at Latrobe asked Sacco to devise a response program that fit the unique needs of the community. He looked to the region’s coal mining industry and a track record of deaths of miners who didn’t get proper care when they were injured.

“We have a lot of mine calls, I see a lot of miners come in and they’re dead when they get here, because they exsanguinated because no one controlled the bleeding,” Sacco said. “I was asked, is there a way we can get out there and provide medicine in the coal mines?”

Sacco’s response was SMRT, the Special Medical Response Team, a group of medics specially trained in confined-space rescue and treatment. The team has responded to area mine accidents and disasters around the nation.

Sacco completed the assignment in 1982 and decided to leave Latrobe and Citizens’ when he was offered work at the Indiana hospital.

“I got a call from the nursing director and they wanted to start a paramedic coordinator program, and they wanted me to come up and work for them,” he said. “Then about a year later, the security director left and they asked me to take over that position and the rest is history.”

Under Esposito’s guidance, paramedic training changed.

Pino said the Citizens’ Ambulance Service staff was the first class of paramedics trained in Pennsylvania, under the watch of Dr. John Myers, Dr. James Garrettson and others at what then was Indiana Hospital.

“This turned into a system, a collaboration of the community, the county and the state,” Pino said.

And as paramedic training programs improved, “we were some of the first to be exposed to that and it heightened our capability in the field,” Pino said. “The technology was picking up with some of the things we were doing. Our responsibility to the patients certainly increased but it allowed us to become more of a definitive care for the patient and to provide quality professional care for these people. And that has always been a mainstay of our organization.”

The ambulance itself also changed under Esposito. A hearse or a station wagon no longer was enough.

“That started in about 1967 when Jerry met with Dr. Peter Safar at the University of Pittsburgh,” Streams said. “He had been working on a new design for ambulances that would have enough room for patient care. In a station wagon there was no room to do anything if you wanted to.

“Dr. Safar designed one in a Chevy Suburban, that an outfit in Troy, Mich., built. I went up and picked it up. The big thing about it was it had a seat at the head of the patient where the attendant could sit and control the patient’s airway, which was a big thing.”

Not much later, Streams said, he designed an even better ambulance.

“About 1969, I decided there was a better way than the back of a Suburban,” Streams said. “We needed more room and I got Citizens’ to buy a 1970 Chevy van. A company called National Custom Coach finished the van to my specifications.

“I put shelves on the upper side where things could be stored, with access through Plexiglas doors. Blood pressure cuffs, bandages, oxygen cannulas, those kinds of things.

“We had a built-in aspirator. The engine created enough suction to suck the fluids from a patient’s esophagus and trachea so they could breathe. This was off the manifold of the engine, right into the side of the vehicle beside where we had the oxygen set up. The apparatus to turn on the oxygen was right there, all the controls were right by the attendant,” Streams said.

“All this was new; we never had this before in the history of an ambulance. That design is still used in today’s ambulances: the basic design I did in 1969 became a standard for today’s ambulances.”

A next step after the van, Streams said, was to introduce modular vehicles. The fully equipped body could be moved onto a new chassis.

“Then you have an ambulance for half the cost of a new ambulance. It was a new concept and it worked very well,” Streams said. “It was bigger, gave us more room, we could transport more patients, we center-mounted the cot in the middle back of the ambulance so you could have 360 degrees access to the patient, there’s room for more attendants and you could do more for the patient while you transport.”

Through Esposito’s original leadership, the direction of his successor, Jim Bowser, in the 1990s, and today under Pino, training and education have been high priorities.

They’re the motivation for Citizens’ strong partnership with IUP and the training institute established at the new West Pike ambulance center.

“Jerry understood early on that, yes, we could find local folks to help us but those numbers were only so many,” Pino said. “But he always knew and passed on to us that if we were going to have emergency medical technicians and paramedics at Citizens’ Ambulance Service, we would have to train them ourselves or in collaboration with someone else such as the hospital or IUP. And that has been a recipe for success. Without it, we would not have our people.”

Along with training its own staff, Citizens’ has been a model for other ambulance companies. Cannon said a private ambulance service in Pittsburgh sent people to Indiana for training in the late 1960s. Later, when Cannon was appointed EMS director for the City of Pittsburgh, he set up the organization and equipped its ambulances exactly as Citizens’ units were in Indiana.

And over the years, Citizens’ has achieved other distinctions in emergency medical service. An Armstrong Township farmer was the first patient in Pennsylvania to be revived from cardiac arrest outside a hospital by a Citizens’ Ambulance crew led by Streams in 1973.

Today, Citizens’ Ambulance Service still commands respect from others in the industry.

“Absolutely,” Cannon said. “If I were in the EMS community and went somewhere and mentioned Citizens’ Ambulance Service … they may not remember the details, but they know Citizens’ Ambulance was a pioneer and has stood for whatever the finest was at any moment in time, in delivering pre-hospital emergency medical care.”

There’s a level of professional admiration for successful peers in any industrial community, and for EMS, the common heroes were on the 1970s TV series “Emergency!”

One of the earliest TV shows that brought glamour to the EMS trade, Cannon said his medics at Pittsburgh EMS watched the weekly stories of paramedic-firefighters Johnny Gage and Roy DeSoto at Los Angeles-based Squad 51 and doctors Kelly Bracket and Joe Early and nurse Dixie McCall at Rampart Hospital.

In some stations, Cannon said, ambulance workers often scheduling training or other activities so they could watch the stories as teams.

“But that impact came after the impact of Citizens’,” Cannon said. “Citizens’ was very well known and it was that first bunch of guys, those guys from the ’60s who went out in the world and carried what they learned there with them, and the name and knowledge spread.”

After some years, larger organizations began to take the spotlight away from Citizens’ — “only because of sheer size,” according to Cannon — but Indiana’s ambulance company never lagged behind.

“Never,” Cannon said.

PHOTO: Converted hearses were at one time used as ambulances. (Submitted photo)



