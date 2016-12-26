Citizens', IUP training effort gets major boost

EMT students, early in their training, are introduced to SimMan. The patient simulator and its sensors and monitors are used to teach the skills of airway, breathing, cardiac and circulation management. Chuck Allias, director of emergency services for IUP’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety, said SimMan helps emergency medical response students learn without harming a human patient. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

The first classes of students who will help alleviate a local, regional and national shortage of emergency medical responders will begin their instruction and training Jan. 9 at the new Citizens’ Ambulance Service Training Institute.

B.J. Pino, Citizens’ CEO, is hopeful many of the locally trained grads will remain in the Indiana area and put their new emergency medical care skills to use helping Indiana County residents.

New emergency medical technician and paramedic courses are being offered through an innovative collaboration between CAS and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety. Since the 1970s there has been an association between IUP and CAS — with assistance from local physicians and Indiana Regional Medical Center — to train emergency medical responders. IUP offered basic EMT training through a course involving about 150 hours of instruction. And CAS for many years conducted advanced life support training — an additional 1,200 hours of instruction beyond EMT certification — from its station at 805 Hospital Road, White Township.

The collaboration between IUP and CAS to offer emergency medical response training is now more formalized. When CAS built its new West Pike Station in 2014, it made the station large enough to also accommodate the planned training facility for EMTs and paramedics. And IUP is now in the process of acquiring the national accreditation required of all advanced life support training centers in Pennsylvania. The university has obtained a letter of review from the accreditation body that allows classes and training to start.

The institute’s EMT and paramedic programs are designed to prepare students for work as emergency medical responders with ambulance companies and fire/rescue departments. But the training will also be helpful for nurses, athletic coaches and trainers, safety professionals, physical therapy and occupational therapy students and physician assistants.

The pool of certified and available EMTs and paramedics has been a concern for ambulance company managers for some time.

“It continues to erode,” Pino said, adding that recruiting and retaining qualified personnel is high on the priority list for most emergency response agencies.

Dr. Louis Pesci, faculty director of IUP’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety, said the CAS Training Institute’s programs will be convenient for people who have jobs or are high school or college students.

The 150-hour EMT course will meet for four hours two evenings per week, will include some weekend labs and can be completed in three to four months. Students will be required to complete 10 patient contacts with an EMS agency or one of a dozen participating hospitals. CAS and IRMC are among the participating facilities where the students can get the required hands-on care experience with patients.

The EMT courses will be offered in two versions — traditional classroom instruction or as a hybrid course with much of the instruction conducted online.

The 1,200-hour paramedic course will meet from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays for one year and at other times. It includes 230 hours of classroom instruction, 370 lab hours, 250 hours of clinical experience, 200 hours of field experience and a 150-hour field internship.

Chuck Allias, the director of emergency services in the Institute for Rural Health and Safety, said an advantage for students at the CAS Training Institute is its location near several CAS stations. The Hospital Road CAS station is within walking distance of the IUP campus.

Allias — who has 21 years’ experience with CAS, from EMT through managerial positions — said students should treat the paramedic course, especially, like a college class and be prepared to devote three hours of study time for each hour of class time.

The EMT and paramedic training courses will likely attract students from a wide geographic region, especially from Indiana to the New York border and from State College to the Ohio border.

Twenty-four students are enrolled for the inaugural class, and Pesci said a few more students can still be added if they contact the Institute for Rural Health and Safety at (724) 357-4051 early this week.

It’s anticipated the institute will offer two EMT classes in the spring, two in the fall and during the summer. Eventually the training institute may certify 150 to 200 EMTs and 20 to 30 paramedics annually.

The certifications awarded to students who successfully complete the courses will qualify them to work as EMTs or paramedics anywhere in the nation.

In addition to alleviating the shortage of EMTs and paramedics, the CAS Training Institute will also expose students to opportunities in many other medical career fields and could lead to more growth for the university. Four CAS EMTs recently used their ambulance crew experiences to help them become registered nurses through IUP’s RN program.

“We’re building an educational pipeline” where EMTs and paramedic students will likely move on to more advanced medical careers, Pesci said.

To assist in that progression, IUP will grant college credits to students who have completed EMT and paramedic training. A certified EMT will receive four academic credits, and a certified paramedic will receive 30 credits toward some undergraduate degrees at IUP.

Tuition fees for the EMT courses are $750 for the traditional class and $775 for the hybrid class. Tuition for the paramedic course is $6,500.

PHOTO: EMT students, early in their training, are introduced to SimMan. The patient simulator and its sensors and monitors are used to teach the skills of airway, breathing, cardiac and circulation management. Chuck Allias, director of emergency services for IUP’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety, said SimMan helps emergency medical response students learn without harming a human patient. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics are often the first responders to vehicle crashes, fires and other incidents where people are injured.

Their education and instruction includes lectures, hands-on skills training, and clinical and/or field internships.

EMTs are entry-level patient care providers. They are trained in many skills including CPR, giving patients oxygen, administering glucose for diabetics and helping others with treatments for asthma attacks or allergic reactions. Generally speaking, EMTs do not provide care that requires breaking the skin.

Paramedics are advanced providers of emergency medical care and have had more training in anatomy and physiology, cardiology, medications and medical procedures. They administer medications, start intravenous lines, provide advanced airway management for patients, and resuscitate and support patients with serious conditions such as heart attacks and traumas.