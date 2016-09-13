Class holds 57th reunion

Those in attendance were: front row, Betty (Heming) Mack, Bonnie (Hood) Bakos, Carole (Davis) Douglas, Dean Stiles and Charles Seiring; second row, Lanny Dixson, Samuel Boring, Jane (Blough) Boring, Sandra (Baldwin) Mack, Trudy (Wagner) DeRubis, Harry (Ivan) Felton, Denver Muir, Harold Stewart and James Meagher; and back row, Ralph Heming, Barry Custer, William Hill, Paul Berezansky and Harold Brendlinger. (Submitted photo)

The United High School Class of 1959 held a two-day event for its 57th reunion July 21 and 22 with a get-together Friday evening at Buttermilk Falls and Saturday evening at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, White Township.

Those in attendance were: front row, Betty (Heming) Mack, Bonnie (Hood) Bakos, Carole (Davis) Douglas, Dean Stiles and Charles Seiring; second row, Lanny Dixson, Samuel Boring, Jane (Blough) Boring, Sandra (Baldwin) Mack, Trudy (Wagner) DeRubis, Harry (Ivan) Felton, Denver Muir, Harold Stewart and James Meagher; and back row, Ralph Heming, Barry Custer, William Hill, Paul Berezansky and Harold Brendlinger. (Submitted photo)