Present at the luncheon were, seated, from left, Ruth Van Horn, Twila Rupert, Ruth Stipcak, Eleanor Weaver and Evelyn McCord. Standing, Donald Ruffner, William Fry, Lawrence Wallace and George Smilo. (Submitted photo)

The Marion Center class of 1949 held its 67th class reunion Aug. 20 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township.

Four class mates were unable to attend.

This is an annual event held every summer.