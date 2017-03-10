Class schedule changes follow overnight snowfall

Except for the Christmas decorations, it was like Dec. 13 scene this overnight in Indiana. (Tom Peel/Gazette file photo)

Forecasters have extended a winter weather advisory for Indiana County, and the Penns Manor Area and Purchase Line school districts have called a two-hour delay in the start of classes.

In addition to the delays, the Little Apples Preschool and Little Sprouts programs in Homer City and Indiana County Head Start have canceled classes today. Follow the Indiana Gazette Online’s ARIN SchoolCast page for updates.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Indiana, Jefferson, Armstrong and six other counties north and west of the area.

The National Weather Service advises that untreated roads may be snow covered and slick. Accumulations may total 4 to 6 inches, with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

“Some light to briefly moderate snow will continue through the morning commute, with a transition to snow showers thereafter,” according to the weather service.

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the weather service reported in the advisory this morning.

Weather watchers are asked to report snowfall by calling (412) 262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

Updated at 7:10 a.m. after Purchase Line School District advised parents by text message of a 2-hour delay.