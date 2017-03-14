Classes delayed, canceled in some area districts

There's a repeat of wintry conditions today, like those seen late last week in the Oak Grove at the IUP campus. (Tom Peel/Gazette file photo)

Several Indiana County school districts have canceled or delayed the start of classes in the wake of continuing wintry conditions this morning. Light snow continued to fall and slippery road conditions were reported this morning in Indiana and outlying areas of the county.

Combined with temperatures in the teens and subzero windchill values, the conditions give no hint of the start of spring, which is just five days away.

The United, Penns Manor and Purchase Line school districts and the Little Apples and Little Sprouts programs in Homer City and most Head Start centers in the county are closed today. Only the Head Start 4-5 program is open.

Officials called two-hour delays for Blairsville-Saltsburg and Homer-Center schools. All others are running on a normal schedule.

AccuWeather forecasts a high of 23 today, a colder night with a low of 15, then a high of 30 on Thursday before temperatures break the freezing point on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Check the AccuWeather forecast on The Indiana Gazette Online and follow any changes in school schedules on the Gazette’s ARIN SchoolCast page.

