Club provides gifts for hospitalized children

Pictured, from left, are Lisa Traister, RN; Marianne Bird, RN; Ron Traister (Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club representative), Kathy Wolfe, RN; and Angela Krouse, RN. (Submitted photo)

The Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club in Homer City donated Christmas gift bags for children in the pediatrics department at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Nurses with the Indiana Registered Nurses Association accepted the donations on Monday to distribute to their patients this holiday season.

