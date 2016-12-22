Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Club provides gifts for hospitalized children

on December 22, 2016 10:49 AM
Pictured, from left, are Lisa Traister, RN; Marianne Bird, RN; Ron Traister (Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club representative), Kathy Wolfe, RN; and Angela Krouse, RN. (Submitted photo)
The Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club in Homer City donated Christmas gift bags for children in the pediatrics department at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Nurses with the Indiana Registered Nurses Association accepted the donations on Monday to distribute to their patients this holiday season.

